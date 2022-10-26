Read full article on original website
8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Football Regional Championships Set
The 8-Man Large and 8-Man Small Maine Football Regional Championships are set for next weekend. In the 8-Man Large North Conference #1 MDI will host #3 Waterville on Friday night, November 4th at 7 p.m. in Bar Harbor. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
First National Bank’s Sugar and Spice Food Drive Now thru November 11
One of the most amazing thing about Downeast Maine, and Mainers in general is their generosity. In the 36 years that I have lived in Maine, I have been constantly amazed at their generosity, and the consistent willingness to help other Mainers in need. Here's another opportunity!. First National Bank...
The Neighborhood House and Mt. Desert Chamber of Commerce Combine to Bring Trick or Treating to You 2022[VIDEO]
Halloween is Monday October 31st. For the last 2 years, The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor and the Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce combined to bring trick or treating to you via the Halloween Treat Truck! It's proven to be so successful, they're bringing it back for 2022!. The truck...
Cadillac Summit Road to Close for Road Work November 14th
Acadia National Park officials have announced that the summit road leading up to the top of Cadillac Mountain will close for the season to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists on November 14th for road repairs and culvert replacements. The road will re-open for pedestrian use after crews have de-mobilized...
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
