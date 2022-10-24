Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Harassment allegations preceded terminations of Kalamazoo Township fire officials, documents show
KALAMAZOO, MI — Two Kalamazoo Township fire officials fired in September were terminated for violations of the township’s harassment policy in the wake of allegations brought forward by a female employee. The complaints of workplace harassment and the internal investigation that resulted are outlined in documents obtained by...
Home project completed in Kalamazoo with pre-made plans meant to fast-track new development
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is offering help to developers looking for a way to get into the home building business, providing pre-vetted plans meant to get them through the building process with fewer obstacles. A new 3-unit development at Wall Street, near South Rose Street, was completed...
Allegan County childcare facility owner has license suspended
LARA claims the owner bit a 4-year-old to cause a bruise in response to that child biting another child.
Traffic safety changes near Western Michigan campus prompted by student concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services is implementing traffic safety initiatives in the area just west of Western Michigan University’s campus. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the city installed temporary concrete barriers, shipped from Muskegon, intended to address jaywalking, and restricted left turns at the...
Six people from Benton Harbor charged for pandemic fraud schemes
Six people from Benton Harbor have been charged for pandemic fraud schemes. The six obtained more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Kalamazoo shop collecting candy wrappers to recycle during Halloween
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Leftover wrappers from the candy you consume after trick-or-treating this year do not have to end up in a landfill. Bee Joyful Shop, at 243 S. Kalamazoo Mall in downtown Kalamazoo, is collecting candy wrappers to be recycled. Clean wrappers can be dropped off at a box in the store.
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
whtc.com
Allegan Woman’s Child Care License Suspended by State
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – An Allegan woman who operates a group child care home has had her license from the state suspended and may face revocation of that license. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Child Care Licensing Bureau took this action...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Kalamazoo district expands visitor screening system to all schools
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Raptor Visitor Management system will be installed in four Kalamazoo Public Schools starting on Nov. 2. It is the second phase of the district-wide implementation of the system for screening visitors at Kalamazoo schools. The Raptor system requires each individual entering a KPS building to swipe a...
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Portage Road at I-94 closing for 6 days for beam placement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Portage Road at I-94 is closing for six days. Starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Portage Road will close to traffic so a bridge beam can be set on bridge for I-94, the Michigan Department of Transportation said in a news release. The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Barry County prosecutor criticizes sheriff’s ongoing 2020 election probe
The Barry County prosecutor is questioning the sheriff's use of county resources to continue to investigate claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
West Michigan prosecutor suggests sheriff is wasting resources on 2020 election fraud investigation
BARRY COUNTY, MI -- A West Michigan prosecutor has suggested her county’s sheriff is wasting critical resources in his ongoing investigation into alleged 2020 election fraud. Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt spoke Tuesday, Oct. 25 to her county’s Board of Commissioners about the allegations, which she says are...
Kent Co. Clerk: Absentee voters, ballot drop box observers should avoid contact
The Kent County Clerk says there are reports of people observing ballot drop off boxes. Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's nothing to worry about.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0