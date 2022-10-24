ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

WTOP

Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep

A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ashburn Fatal Crash

A 19-year-old Ashburn man died after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 26 for reports of a crashed white 2018 Honda Civic. The...
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd

Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Charges Middletown Woman Following Vehicle Chase

She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 fatal car crashes occur on same day on same road in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating two separate and fatal car collisions that occurred on the same day and on the same road. The first crash occurred at 7:17 a.m on Monday in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan crossed the centerline and struck a white 2015 Toyota Highlander.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Town of Stanley installs electric vehicle charging station

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Stanley has taken a step to be more environmentally friendly by installing an electric vehicle charging station at Ed Good Memorial Park. The town partnered with Virginia Clean Cities on the project which provided the hardware for the charging station. The town said while not many people in Stanley drive electric vehicles it wanted to be proactive to help reduce carbon emissions and be able to support those driving EVs.
STANLEY, VA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Oct. 18th Murder

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a murder last week in Hagerstown. Police say a warrant has been issued for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, of Hagerstown, for the shooting death of Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, also of Hagerstown. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

One injured in Fairfax County shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTOP

Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

