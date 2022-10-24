STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Stanley has taken a step to be more environmentally friendly by installing an electric vehicle charging station at Ed Good Memorial Park. The town partnered with Virginia Clean Cities on the project which provided the hardware for the charging station. The town said while not many people in Stanley drive electric vehicles it wanted to be proactive to help reduce carbon emissions and be able to support those driving EVs.

STANLEY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO