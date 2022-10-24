Read full article on original website
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep
A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
loudounnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ashburn Fatal Crash
A 19-year-old Ashburn man died after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 26 for reports of a crashed white 2018 Honda Civic. The...
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd
Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Charges Middletown Woman Following Vehicle Chase
She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
fox5dc.com
2 fatal car crashes occur on same day on same road in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating two separate and fatal car collisions that occurred on the same day and on the same road. The first crash occurred at 7:17 a.m on Monday in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan crossed the centerline and struck a white 2015 Toyota Highlander.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
WHSV
Town of Stanley installs electric vehicle charging station
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Stanley has taken a step to be more environmentally friendly by installing an electric vehicle charging station at Ed Good Memorial Park. The town partnered with Virginia Clean Cities on the project which provided the hardware for the charging station. The town said while not many people in Stanley drive electric vehicles it wanted to be proactive to help reduce carbon emissions and be able to support those driving EVs.
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Fairfax hit-and-run, driver arrested
A driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and leaving the scene of the crash has been found and arrested.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Oct. 18th Murder
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a murder last week in Hagerstown. Police say a warrant has been issued for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, of Hagerstown, for the shooting death of Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, also of Hagerstown. .
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
One injured in Fairfax County shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
Alert Issued For Endangered Teen Reported Missing In Woodbridge
Authorities in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered teenage boy who has gone missing. Christopher Canales, 16, left his home on Lacebark Elm Court in Woodbridge around 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Prince William County police said. Later that evening, the teen...
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
WTOP
3 crashes in less than 12 hours in Montgomery Co.: 2 killed, cyclist hurt in hit-and-run
Two drivers were killed Monday morning in two separate collisions in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police are also looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a cyclist Sunday night. The first fatal crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday at East Randolph Road and Laurie Drive, in White...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
