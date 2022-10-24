Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?
Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
M&M’s ending 32-year NASCAR run with special tribute
After 32 years of sponsorship, M&M’s is set to leave the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season, and they are leaving fans with one final special paint scheme. M&M’s announced after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season that the 2022 season would be their 32nd and final year of sponsorship at the sport’s top level.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision
Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight
When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
Danica Patrick Confronted NASCAR Driver About Infamous Wreck
Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin revisited a tense exchange from 2015. After crashing in practice, Hamlin bumped the back of Patrick's vehicle during a duel race at Daytona International Speedway. Patrick later confronted Hamlin, grabbed him with both hands, and asked, "What are you doing?" Seven years later, Patrick invited...
NASCAR: Chase Elliott takes Hooters partnership to the next level
Hooters and NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott have launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and longtime NASCAR Cup Series partner Hooters have expanded on their partnership and launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide on DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony
The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very special...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News
The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
NASCAR: Could Kyle Busch have replaced Kurt Busch?
With Kurt Busch officially announcing his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, could 23XI Racing have been a landing spot for Kyle?. Kurt Busch recently announced that he will not return to 23XI Racing as a full-time driver for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement that many expected given the fact that he still hasn’t returned since his accident at Pocono Raceway.
NWMT: Corey LaJoie Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200; Jon McKennedy Secures 2022 Championship at Martinsville Featured
Corey LaJoie celebrated his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway. LaJoie, piloting the No. 53 Curb Records machine, started fifth on the grid and took the lead from pole winner Matt Hirschman 32 laps into the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. LaJoie went...
NASCAR: Predicting an ‘aggressive’ 2024 Cup schedule
NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ prediction of an “aggressive” schedule in 2024 could see the calendar looking different than it has in past years. The sample schedule below is one example. The annual NASCAR schedule release always draws the attention of fans as they plan their race day...
Martinsville Race Results: October 27, 2022 (NASCAR Modified)
Multiple NASCAR drivers run Whelen Modifieds at Martinsville Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour unloads in Martinsville, Virginia. The half-mile oval of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the 16th and final race of the season. View Martinsville race results below. Martinsville: Menu. Modified: Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR at Martinsville schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
The final three spots in the Championship 4 will be decided at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his Las Vegas win. But non-playoff driver Kyle Larson’s victory at Homestead-Miami kept the other contenders from clinching their spot in the title race.
Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership
Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...
Amy Earnhardt Was Pregnant With Baby Isla Rose When She Drove the Pace Car at Martinsville
Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have finished in 34th place at his last NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway back in 2017, but I'd say that the pre-race festivities kept the Earnhardt family's trip to Virginia from being a total bust. To kick things off, Dale's wife Amy had the honor of driving the pace car, and she looked like a natural out there!
