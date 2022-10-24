With Purdue on a bye week I was at a loss for what I should write about on Friday when I normally do the prediction post. So naturally, I decided to take a look around the Big Ten to see what matchups are happening this week and to figure out what is going to be best for Purdue. That’s what it’s really all about. What winners and losers are the best for Purdue? Let’s dive right in and take it one game at a time shall we?

