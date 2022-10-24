Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bye Week Big Ten Breakdown
With Purdue on a bye week I was at a loss for what I should write about on Friday when I normally do the prediction post. So naturally, I decided to take a look around the Big Ten to see what matchups are happening this week and to figure out what is going to be best for Purdue. That’s what it’s really all about. What winners and losers are the best for Purdue? Let’s dive right in and take it one game at a time shall we?
Purdue Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule
Last season Purdue made some national baseball news, as it was the last undefeated team in the country with a 15-0 start. Yes, it was against some very weak competition, but 15-0 had them ranked in a few of the top 25 polls. The team faded to a 29-21 mark and had a number of weather cancellations, but it finished 9-12 in Big Ten play and still qualified for the Big Ten Tournament.
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 10: Wisconsin Recap
Saturday was another dark chapter in the history of Wisconsin’s domination of Purdue on the football field. Kory Sheets was there for the beginning of it, and he is back with me this week to talk about the 16th straight win the Badgers were able to collect over Purdue. It was more of the same, really:
Can Purdue Still Win The West? What About the B1G?
I was talking with someone before the Wisconsin game and we were discussing the chances that Purdue wins the West and heads to the Big Ten title game for the first time. It didn’t, and still doesn’t, seem out of the realm of possibility. Purdue is currently behind Illinois for the lead in the West but the two teams play later this season and should Purdue come out victorious they would control their own destiny.
