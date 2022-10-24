ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Meet our CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Cait 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Oct. 28 is Cait the puppy. Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce everyone to three-month-old Cait, who is currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did Cat make her big television...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Brewers Hill

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 stayed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the 51st stop in the 58 Hometowns tour. After exploring the Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday, Mike Strehlow and company set out to tour the Brewers Hill neighborhood on Thursday. Before getting started, we were joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The 58 Hometowns tour's next stops have been announced

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first season of the 58 Hometowns tour is winding down, with the 50th and 51st stops taking place earlier this week in the Bay View and Brewers Hill neighborhoods of Milwaukee. The 52nd and 53rd stops were drawn by the morning crew on Friday, Oct....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

National Sausage Month means 'Old Wisconsin' has recipes to share

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October is National Sausage Month, making it the perfect time to learn some new recipes from sausage experts. "Old Wisconsin" out of Sheboygan is celebrating 75 years in the sausage industry, so Vice President and General Manager Steve Harrison joined us on Friday, Oct. 28 in-studio to discuss the significance of sausage.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Big Clean MKE: Milwaukee gears up for citywide cleanup event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. "He was unfortunately killed in my district, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Tips to prepare your home for a chilly Milwaukee winter

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many households in Milwaukee are already beginning to feel the chilling effects of winter. Keeping your home or apartment warm during a Wisconsin winter is not always the easiest thing to do, but there are some methods to help prepare. Diane Wellhouse with Midwest Heating and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The Red Cross of Wisconsin reminds that it is time to boost the blood supply

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors to help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season. Justin Kern, Communications Director at the American Red Cross of Wisconsin joined us on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to discuss the effort and why there is a sense of urgency during the holidays.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

VISIT Milwaukee touts city's new status as one of NatGeo's top 25 places in the world

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is now one of National Geographic's Best Travel Destinations for 2023, a list with only 25 locations on it. VISIT Milwaukee officials say this puts Milwaukee's name in front of 13 million subscribers to National Geographic and even more on social media. Tourism officials say the impact could be much bigger than just increased tourism.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

K9 Nitro retires after 9 years of service

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office celebrated the retirement of K9 Nitro this week after nine years of service. K9 Nitro's last shift was on Wednesday, Oct. 27. K9 Nitro was born on Oct. 10, 2012 in Hungary. K9 Nitro had multiple achievements throughout his...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

David Stearns stepping down as Brewers president

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Oct. 27 that they're making a major change in team leadership. In Thursday morning's press release from the Brewers, Stearns said that this was not an easy decision but it is something he knew would eventually happen. "It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today."
Milwaukee, WI

