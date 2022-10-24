Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Pumpkins, costume contests and even the Bucks
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The most spook-tacular weekend of the year has arrived, and there is plenty to do to celebrate in the Milwaukee area!. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Oct. 28 to take a peek at a few things to experience. Check out more from...
CBS 58
Meet our CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Cait 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Oct. 28 is Cait the puppy. Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce everyone to three-month-old Cait, who is currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did Cat make her big television...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Brewers Hill
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 stayed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the 51st stop in the 58 Hometowns tour. After exploring the Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday, Mike Strehlow and company set out to tour the Brewers Hill neighborhood on Thursday. Before getting started, we were joined...
CBS 58
The 58 Hometowns tour's next stops have been announced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first season of the 58 Hometowns tour is winding down, with the 50th and 51st stops taking place earlier this week in the Bay View and Brewers Hill neighborhoods of Milwaukee. The 52nd and 53rd stops were drawn by the morning crew on Friday, Oct....
CBS 58
Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
CBS 58
National Sausage Month means 'Old Wisconsin' has recipes to share
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October is National Sausage Month, making it the perfect time to learn some new recipes from sausage experts. "Old Wisconsin" out of Sheboygan is celebrating 75 years in the sausage industry, so Vice President and General Manager Steve Harrison joined us on Friday, Oct. 28 in-studio to discuss the significance of sausage.
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
CBS 58
'We will always be Grannie Strong!': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies respond to Brooks verdict
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Among the six victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy were four people affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who were performing at the parade before being hit by the SUV driven by Darrell Brooks. Following Brooks being found guilty of all charges on Wednesday, Oct....
CBS 58
Big Clean MKE: Milwaukee gears up for citywide cleanup event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. "He was unfortunately killed in my district, but...
CBS 58
George Floyd mural vandalized twice in a week, art collective speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The George Floyd mural in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood has been defaced twice this week. This portrait of George Floyd has lived at the corner of Holton and North since June 2020. The mural's curator says it has never been vandalized before, until this week. "For two...
CBS 58
Tips to prepare your home for a chilly Milwaukee winter
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many households in Milwaukee are already beginning to feel the chilling effects of winter. Keeping your home or apartment warm during a Wisconsin winter is not always the easiest thing to do, but there are some methods to help prepare. Diane Wellhouse with Midwest Heating and...
CBS 58
The Red Cross of Wisconsin reminds that it is time to boost the blood supply
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors to help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season. Justin Kern, Communications Director at the American Red Cross of Wisconsin joined us on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to discuss the effort and why there is a sense of urgency during the holidays.
CBS 58
VISIT Milwaukee touts city's new status as one of NatGeo's top 25 places in the world
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee is now one of National Geographic's Best Travel Destinations for 2023, a list with only 25 locations on it. VISIT Milwaukee officials say this puts Milwaukee's name in front of 13 million subscribers to National Geographic and even more on social media. Tourism officials say the impact could be much bigger than just increased tourism.
CBS 58
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
CBS 58
K9 Nitro retires after 9 years of service
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office celebrated the retirement of K9 Nitro this week after nine years of service. K9 Nitro's last shift was on Wednesday, Oct. 27. K9 Nitro was born on Oct. 10, 2012 in Hungary. K9 Nitro had multiple achievements throughout his...
CBS 58
'It's pretty surreal': Milwaukee-born astronaut, Raja Chari, shares stories of space at public museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-born astronaut is training to go to the moon. As NASA works on the Artemis mission, all of their astronauts are in training for a lunar landing, and a few will be selected as the mission gets closer. One of those astronauts is Raja Chari,...
CBS 58
David Stearns stepping down as Brewers president
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Oct. 27 that they're making a major change in team leadership. In Thursday morning's press release from the Brewers, Stearns said that this was not an easy decision but it is something he knew would eventually happen. "It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today."
CBS 58
Taylor Swift's new album, Halloween movies: What's big on Google this month?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The end of the month is looming, so experts are beginning to analyze what the most-searched questions and topics on Google have been. Molly Vandenberg, a Google search trends expert joined us on Thursday, Oct. 27 to offer a breakdown of the trends this month.
CBS 58
9-year-old turns dream into reality, signs letter of intent with MU basketball
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette men's basketball got a new team member tonight. The program helped make a little boy's dream come true in the process. His name is Larry Reetz. He hails from Kenosha. And he might not be what you'd expect at just 4-foot-2, but coach Shaka Smart couldn't be happier welcoming him to the team.
CBS 58
Verdict reached in Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A verdict has been reached in the Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas parade trial. The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
Comments / 0