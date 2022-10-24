Suspect barricades himself in abandoned home in Chillicothe, tells police he has multiple weapons, threatens harm to others

Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder
A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022. Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
kchi.com
Arrest In Caldwell County
A Hunnewell Missouri man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. Forty-two-year-old Jason R Taleff was arrested at about 1:45 pm for alleged DWI – prior offender, speeding, and cutting in on overtaking a vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
abc17news.com
Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentence was suspended. Christy was accused of touching an inmate’s breasts and watching her shower while...
KMZU
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 10:55 am, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Nicholas W Hoff of Green Castle on several charges, including alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, and Scotland County warrants for alleged burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday, they include:. 1:42 am, Officer conducted a traffic stop located on Polk St. near Locust St after receiving information about a silver sedan driving without any headlights on. The officers discovered the driver and passenger had active arrest warrants and located drug paraphernalia inside the motor vehicle. Both parties were taken to jail and their vehicle was towed.
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol
A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
KMZU
Wanted man arrested in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - A wanted man is arrested for multiple felonies at an abandoned home in Chillicothe, according to Police Chief Jon Maples. The incident reportedly occurred Saturday in the 700 block of Vine. An adult male suspect barricaded himself in the abandon home after avoiding law enforcement for several weeks. He claimed to be armed with multiple firearms and threatened to harm himself and others. Negotiators unsuccessfully attempted a surrender and officers forced their way into the residence. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody.
kchi.com
Livingston County Bookings
Two Bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police booked 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $15,000.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Missouri
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Teen Injured in Crash Involving Deer Early This Morning
A Smithville teen suffered injuries in a Clay County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 2:00 this morning on I-435 as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female headed northbound. Troopers say the teen struck a deer in the road. The teen...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT PARTICIPATING IN DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY
The Marshall Police Department will be involved with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the Bi-Annual Drug Take-Back Event. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022. The drop-off location will be at the Marshall Municipal Court Building located at 5 East Eastwood, Marshall,...
Worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse identified
The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, on Wednesday.
kttn.com
Carrollton man airlifted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on rural road
The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday morning, October 27th. A medical helicopter airlifted 31-year-old George Kronshage to Truman Medical Center. The SUV traveled south on Route D before running off the road north...
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire
Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
kttn.com
Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin
A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
