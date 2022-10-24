Suspect barricades himself in abandoned home in Chillicothe, tells police he has multiple weapons, threatens harm to others

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - A wanted man is arrested for multiple felonies at an abandoned home in Chillicothe, according to Police Chief Jon Maples. The incident reportedly occurred Saturday in the 700 block of Vine. An adult male suspect barricaded himself in the abandon home after avoiding law enforcement for several weeks. He claimed to be armed with multiple firearms and threatened to harm himself and others. Negotiators unsuccessfully attempted a surrender and officers forced their way into the residence. The suspect allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO