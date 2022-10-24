ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Discussion: How will J.J. McCarthy fare in first start against Michigan State?

There isn’t a question about whether or not the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will opt to continue pounding teams with their elite rushing attack. The Wolverines enter their contest with Michigan State with the best rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging about 241.7 rushing yards per game. That, and the fact Michigan State has the 10th-ranked rushing defense that allows 153.3 rushing yards per game, it’s as clear an offensive strategy as any.
Michigan jersey combo revealed for Michigan State night game

Michigan Football’s night game against Michigan State is getting a lot of hype. It’s an unofficial blue out, the Wolverines are playing a big rival, and now we know what uniform they’ll be wearing under the lights at The Big House. Michigan unveiled its look in a...
Three Spartans to watch against Michigan this weekend

Michigan State is a massive underdog heading into the contest with the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Betting lines show a discrepancy of 22 points, and that’s because the Spartans went on a four-game skid by losing to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State. In their last game, the Spartans...
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Avoiding ‘bulletin board material’ key in this week’s build up for Michigan

Fifteen years ago, then-player Mike Hart changed the dynamic of the Michigan-MSU rivalry with just two words — “little brother.”. What was at the time a simple post-game jab has since become one of, if not the defining moment of the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in the 21st century. An uncountable number of signs, memes and merchandise have been created from that moment. And like clockwork, the clip of that is put on a loop the instant the rivalry week begins every year.
Belleville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Woodhaven High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on October 28, 2022, 15:00:00.
Tecumseh, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Airport High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year

(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA), gives this award out annually and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff,...
Detroit high school celebrates 12 consecutive years of 100% graduation and acceptance rate

(CBS DETROIT) - Through commitment and passion, Loyola High School, a private Catholic school in Detroit, has achieved 12 consecutive years of 100% graduation and college acceptance rate. Students and staff start their day together with morning prayer that includes stating "education is the path to my freedom". "I come here everyday committed to making a difference," said Principal Wyatt Jones III.He continues to lead the way to that freedom serving in his 8th year as principal with the mission to impact and help save young black men in Detroit. His father Deacon Wyatt Jones II started the program nearly 30 years...
