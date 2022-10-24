Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshTecumseh, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Maize n Brew
Discussion: How will J.J. McCarthy fare in first start against Michigan State?
There isn’t a question about whether or not the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will opt to continue pounding teams with their elite rushing attack. The Wolverines enter their contest with Michigan State with the best rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging about 241.7 rushing yards per game. That, and the fact Michigan State has the 10th-ranked rushing defense that allows 153.3 rushing yards per game, it’s as clear an offensive strategy as any.
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans believe the Wolverines will win, cover against MSU
The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will do battle tomorrow evening under the lights of the Big House in primetime on ABC, possibly the last primetime ABC game the Wolverines will ever play. It’s bound to provide plenty of highlight-worthy moments, and Michigan fans expect some from the good guys heading into this one.
Maize n Brew
Michigan jersey combo revealed for Michigan State night game
Michigan Football’s night game against Michigan State is getting a lot of hype. It’s an unofficial blue out, the Wolverines are playing a big rival, and now we know what uniform they’ll be wearing under the lights at The Big House. Michigan unveiled its look in a...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey faces tough challenge in two-game series against Western Michigan
The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (5-1) regained their momentum after a weekend sweep over the Lake Superior State Lakers. This week, Michigan football isn’t the only team welcoming a rival. The Wolverines welcome the No. 16/17 ranked Western Michigan Broncos (5-2) on the ice for a home-and-home weekend series.
Maize n Brew
Three Spartans to watch against Michigan this weekend
Michigan State is a massive underdog heading into the contest with the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Betting lines show a discrepancy of 22 points, and that’s because the Spartans went on a four-game skid by losing to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State. In their last game, the Spartans...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 9
The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is nearly upon us, as the Michigan Wolverines are set to host the Michigan State Spartans in primetime this Saturday night at the Big House. Michigan football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
Maize n Brew
Michigan sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin is ready to take on a bigger role
There are many questions surrounding the 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team. Considering they lost seven of their top 10 scorers from last year, one of the biggest ones is who is going to step up and score more for the team. One of the obvious candidates is Kobe...
Maize n Brew
Michigan State LB looks forward to ‘quieting the crowd down’ at The Big House
Michigan’s the No. 4 team in the nation and undefeated at 7-0. Michigan State is not having the year they want, but they still present a threat to the Wolverines on Saturday night. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is currently a 23-point favorite over Michigan State. “To be counted out,...
Maize n Brew
Jesse Minter preparing for fast tempo, 50/50 passes, trick plays ahead of MSU game
Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter wasn’t deeply ingrained in the Michigan-MSU rivalry upon entering the program; the closest connection he had to it before this year was through Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. What Minter does have, however, is hours upon hours of game film. And with...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Maize n Brew
Avoiding ‘bulletin board material’ key in this week’s build up for Michigan
Fifteen years ago, then-player Mike Hart changed the dynamic of the Michigan-MSU rivalry with just two words — “little brother.”. What was at the time a simple post-game jab has since become one of, if not the defining moment of the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in the 21st century. An uncountable number of signs, memes and merchandise have been created from that moment. And like clockwork, the clip of that is put on a loop the instant the rivalry week begins every year.
MLive.com
Who will win the Division 1 football state championship in Michigan? Cast your vote
The high school football state playoffs have arrived in Michigan and we want to know which team you think will win the Division 1 state championship. Go ahead and cast your vote as often as you want until 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Belleville won its program’s first state championship...
Belleville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodhaven High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on October 28, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Tecumseh, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Airport High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
HometownLife.com
What you can learn about Andy LaFata's admirable exit as Canton football's coach
It's probably cliche by now that playing high school football is more about the life lessons you learn along the way than anything else. But here's another lesson we can learn from former Canton coach Andy LaFata. Yes, former coach. He let his players know following Week 9's 50-14 victory...
Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year
(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA), gives this award out annually and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff,...
Detroit high school celebrates 12 consecutive years of 100% graduation and acceptance rate
(CBS DETROIT) - Through commitment and passion, Loyola High School, a private Catholic school in Detroit, has achieved 12 consecutive years of 100% graduation and college acceptance rate. Students and staff start their day together with morning prayer that includes stating "education is the path to my freedom". "I come here everyday committed to making a difference," said Principal Wyatt Jones III.He continues to lead the way to that freedom serving in his 8th year as principal with the mission to impact and help save young black men in Detroit. His father Deacon Wyatt Jones II started the program nearly 30 years...
Comments / 0