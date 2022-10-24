Read full article on original website
Office of Broadband Development to hold public meeting in Unionville for input on broadband infrastructure
The Office of Broadband Development will hold a regional listening session in the Green Hills Area. Input can be provided at the Connecting All Missourians session at the Putnam County Middle School in Unionville on November 3rd from 4 to 6 pm. A concurrent virtual option will also be available.
Matt Miller, resource conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, presents program to Rotary
The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the sergeant at arms. Dan Wilford gave the prayer. Entry winners in the 2022 Missouri Day Parade, sponsored by the local club, were honored during the meeting....
Trenton City Council to hold special meeting on Thursday at noon
The Trenton City Council will hold a special meeting on October 27th to consider an ordinance that would grant a conditional use permit. The meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall at noon. The meeting will be available to the public on Zoom. The conditional use permit would be...
New city clerk and alderman given oath of office at Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting
A new city clerk and west alderman were given the oath of office at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 24th. This was after Mayor Barb Ballew appointed R. G. Curtis to fill the alderman vacancy, and the board approved the appointment. Ballew gave the oath of office...
Trenton City Council passes ordinance granting request for conditional use permit
The Trenton City Council passed an ordinance at a special meeting on October 27th that granted a conditional use permit. The permit was granted to Kipp and Cara McClellan to allow for a full-size camper hook-up on the property adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. The McClellans own K4C Premier Cottages at 3100 Hoover Drive.
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees terminated from jobs
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees have been terminated from their jobs. Facebook posts indicate Paramedic Jenny Hunter and Emergency Medical Technician Carrie Evans were released on Wednesday. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the Grundy County Commission does not deal with the hiring and firing of ambulance employees. Ambulance Director Sarah...
Grundy County Commission discusses possibility of contracting with firm for programs regarding ambulance billing
The Grundy County Commission, at a special meeting on October 27th, discussed the possibility of contracting with a consulting firm for two programs regarding ambulance billing. Jason White with the Mid-America Regional Council and Sarah DiCicco with Public Consulting Group spoke about Ground Emergency Transport regarding Medicaid and the mandatory Ground Ambulance Data Collection System regarding Medicare.
GEC Community Foundation awards over $6,500 in grants
The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. met on October 12, 2022, and awarded eleven grants totaling $6,564. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities. Education grants were awarded...
Grundy County Ambulance service hires three paramedics
The Grundy County Ambulance service hired three new paramedics this week, two signing on for full-time employment and another to work PRN. All three are experienced providers who’ve been working for other services in the surrounding area. The first of the two new full-time employees to start has already begun to fill shifts and the second, along with the new PRN employee, will start work in early November in order to give their respective employers due notice.
Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F
Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
Missouri Department of Conservation to hold Hunter Education Skills Training Class in Kirksville
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Kirksville. The event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. Before attending this event, participants will need to have...
Linn County Health Department to hold flu shot clinics
The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold flu shot clinics for children six months to 18 years old. The clinics are scheduled for November 3rd and 7th. Call the health department for an appointment at 660-258-7251. The health department notes it will also hold flu vaccine clinics at...
Gallatin School District to host Veterans Day assembly for service members and family
The Gallatin R-5 School District will host a Veterans Day assembly for veterans, service members, and their families on November 11th. The event will be held in the high school gym at 1 pm. The Gallatin Daughters of the American Revolution will host a reception in the high school library...
Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
Video: Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra at Gary Dickenson Performing Arts Center
The next performance for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will feature Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra. The group will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe on November 6th at 3 pm. The arts council reports the band will perform the music that made...
Ramp and crossover closures planned on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close two crossovers and four ramps on Highway36 in Livingston County. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on Highway 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. Below is the planned schedule of closures:. Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. to...
Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident
Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
Kirksville Police dedicate new vehicle for school resource officer
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) recently received a new SUV that will serve as the dedicated School Resource Officer’s (SRO) vehicle. The department decided to do something different with the vehicle. Although the new vehicle closely resembles other SUVs driven by patrol officers, the new...
