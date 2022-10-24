ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 53

DerpDerp
3d ago

If he was naked, where did he hide the gun? I mean...they should have seen the gun right away and called the cops rather than just telling ole boy to leave...unless the gun was hidden somewhere 🤔

Reply(2)
5
Hank2
4d ago

Needs some mental help and 100% weaning off drugs

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Navy veteran's truck and tools stolen from driveway

BATON ROUGE - Everything was normal at Donald Brouillette's home at the start of the work week, until his daughter left for a morning workout and noticed something unusual. “She saw my truck wasn’t home and she texted me, 'Where you at daddy?' And I told her I’m at the house and she said your truck’s not in the driveway, where’s your truck?," Brouillette said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Head of EBR school security resigns just months after taking job

BATON ROUGE - Robert McGarner, the retired BRPD deputy chief who was put in charge of security at the East Baton Rouge School System earlier this year, abruptly left the job this month. A spokesperson for the school system said that McGarner submitted his resignation letter on Oct. 14. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy