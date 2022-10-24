Read full article on original website
WIBW
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
Two from Manhattan hospitalized after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Benjamin Lemmons, 40, Manhattan was eastbound on Bluemont Avenue and turned onto Tuttle Creek Blvd. and rear-ended a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Daniel Tyson, 47, Manhattan, that was stopped with traffic, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
Driver hospitalized in Manhattan after truck overturns on I-70
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. Thursday in Riley County. A 2018 Hino box truck driven by Damion White, 36, of Lee Summit, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The...
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
WIBW
5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
WIBW
Tonganoxie teen sent to hospital after car hits tree along side of highway
LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tonganoxie teen was sent to the hospital after he hit a tree along the side of a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2 on Kansas Highway 32 - about 6 miles west of Linwood - with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call...
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
WIBW
Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
WIBW
Thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools stolen from Manhattan truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for information after thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools were stolen from a truck in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials were called to the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have located a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Manhattan on Wednesday. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to urge residents to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Arion Williams. RCPD indicated that Arion was last seen at 2...
1350kman.com
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
WIBW
Grandview Plaza man arrested for targeted vandalism of patrol vehicles
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Grandview Plaza man is behind bars after he allegedly targeted and vandalized patrol vehicles for multiple agencies. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, patrol vehicles were targeted and vandalized while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin St.
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Kansas men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
Water main breaks close Topeka streets, heavily affects traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water main breaks have closed lanes of two Topeka streets which will heavily affect traffic. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it closed the far left lane of SE Monroe St. in the 500 block - just north of Sixth St. - due to a water main break.
WIBW
