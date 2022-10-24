Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in St. Cloud 00:24

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Monday morning.

According to the city's police department, the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7 a.m.

Police say a 28-year-old woman died at the scene. Her identity was not released pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

A 36-year-old St. Cloud man whom police called a "person of interest" was arrested almost three hours later; he had fled the scene of the crime.

He is being held on pending homicide charges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting. The shooting is still being investigated.