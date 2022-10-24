ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in St. Cloud

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oM4B_0ikdzCBh00

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in St. Cloud 00:24

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Monday morning.

According to the city's police department, the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7 a.m.

Police say a 28-year-old woman died at the scene. Her identity was not released pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

A 36-year-old St. Cloud man whom police called a "person of interest" was arrested almost three hours later; he had fled the scene of the crime.

He is being held on pending homicide charges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting. The shooting is still being investigated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

Charges filed in deadly shooting outside St. Cloud business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a coworker in St. Cloud. He’s accused of shooting her in the neck outside their workplace. Michael Carpenter of St. cloud is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile early Monday morning. Hammond was found next to her vehicle in the parking lot with a puddle of blood around her head.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Police Identify Woman Killed Monday Morning in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — Police are identifying the woman killed in the parking lot of her workplace Monday morning. St. Cloud police say the victim is 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond of St. Cloud. Police responded to a shooting at the business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast at 6:59....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a female coworker, whom he's accused of shooting in the neck outside their St. Cloud workplace on Monday. Michael Jordan Carpenter, of St. Cloud, was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Michelle Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile at 455 Lincoln Ave. NE., where they both worked.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Man arrested for fatal shooting in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A St. Cloud man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman. Michael Carpenter is being held on "charges related to homicide" in connection with the deadly shooting. Police say the shooting happened yesterday morning in a business parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast. The woman died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Woman killed in St. Cloud shooting, man in custody

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A woman died early Monday in a shooting in St. Cloud, according to local police. In a tweet, the St. Cloud Police Department said a 28-year-old St. Cloud woman died at the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday morning. In a press release by St. Cloud police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KELOLAND TV

Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Convict fled officers in St. Paul, tried forcing UST student to let him inside a building

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Garages and an Apartment Burglarized in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on 1300 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She explains that a garage was forcibly entered and a black Masterbuilt Smoker was taken. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Fatal Shooting Monday Morning

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Monday morning. A press release says officers were called to the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7:00. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman from St. Cloud who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect left before officers arrived, but investigators say the 36-year-old man was picked up in Sauk Rapids just before 10:00 and brought to the St. Cloud Police Department for questioning. He was arrested, and records show he was booked into the Benton County jail, facing second-degree murder charges. The press release says officers recovered a handgun and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
WILX-TV

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a domestic violence incident on Friday. St. Johns Police were called to a house on Church Street in the south part of St. Johns due to a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man and a woman both with injuries.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Priest Put on Leave

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy