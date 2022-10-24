OPD reconstructing accident where pedestrian was hit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.

OPD says on October 24, at 6:37 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Police say the pedestrian had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit and a drone responded to investigate the collision. OPD says the roadway was closed for about three hours but is open at this time.

Police say anyone with any information is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).