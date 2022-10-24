Mill House Quilts to move

Mill House Quilts has announced on its Facebook page that it is relocating the business to Sun Prairie.

The quilt shop has been a centerpiece of Waunakee’s Main Street business district since 1995, when Mike Kuehn finished the restoration of the historic mill originally built in 1875. For the past 27 years, it has drawn quilters from around the region and offered classes.

The building was recently purchased by David Jacobson and Brett Bower, who plan to use the upper level for a boutique hotel. At a recent Waunakee Village Board meeting, the two stated that a retailer has expressed interest in the lower level.

Mill House Quilts will move from its Baker Street location to 972 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie The Facebook post notes that the store will have a classroom and more retail space.