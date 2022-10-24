Two hurt in wrong-way crash on Highway 50 near Placerville, El Dorado fire officials say

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash Sunday evening involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 50 near Placerville, fire officials said.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said in a social media post.

One occupant was transported to a hospital, and another was treated and released at the scene, according to the post. Both injuries were described as minor.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan. Photos shared by the fire district showed the sedan on the shoulder of Highway 50, with severe front-end damage and its airbags deployed.

The California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office is investigating, according to the fire district. It was not immediately clear whether any arrests have been made.

Placerville police earlier this month arrested another wrong-way driver on Highway 50 , near Smith Flat Road, who was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. That crash, on Oct. 7, left a teenager with non-life-threatening injuries.