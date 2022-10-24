ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Two hurt in wrong-way crash on Highway 50 near Placerville, El Dorado fire officials say

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash Sunday evening involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 50 near Placerville, fire officials said.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said in a social media post.

One occupant was transported to a hospital, and another was treated and released at the scene, according to the post. Both injuries were described as minor.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan. Photos shared by the fire district showed the sedan on the shoulder of Highway 50, with severe front-end damage and its airbags deployed.

The California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office is investigating, according to the fire district. It was not immediately clear whether any arrests have been made.

Placerville police earlier this month arrested another wrong-way driver on Highway 50 , near Smith Flat Road, who was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. That crash, on Oct. 7, left a teenager with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKZ07_0ikdxedV00
A wrong-way crash left two people with minor injuries Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on Highway 50 near Placerville. The California Highway Patrol is investigating. El Dorado County Fire Protection District

Comments / 3

newsy_ann
4d ago

The highways are a non-stop stream of lawless chaos. Since the pandemic so many people have relocated here to escape the urban areas. Our roads are over-burdened with city folks who bring their bad habits with them. The shortage of police is so apparent. Not like it was two years ago.

Reply
2
