The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana RB released by San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers recently traded for star RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, but that turned out to be bad news for former Indiana RB Tevin Coleman, as the team waived him on Tuesday. All NFL teams must only carry 53 players on a roster during the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons added to injury report for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 8

Micah Parsons is in the middle of a dominant season with the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. Unfortunately, he was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Parsons was added to the injury report after being a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Schefter reports the issue Parsons is dealing with is something related to his shoulder.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Goode, Illinois hoops guard, provides good news about foot injury following surgery

Luke Goode revealed a positive update on his foot injury in a recent Twitter post. Goode plays guard for Illinois basketball and will be missing some time with a broken foot. Goode saw a lot of playing time last season as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games for the Fighting Illini and averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Goode also made 37.2% of his three pointers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN writers rank top 5 Heisman candidates entering Week 9

QB C.J. Stroud – Ohio State. QB Caleb Williams – USC (Southern California) According to ESPN writers, two B1G playmakers are in the top five. Coming in second is Ohio State QB, C.J. Stroud. Stroud this season is 133-of-190 for a 70% completion rate, throwing for 2,023 yards,...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Bill Busch addresses impact of season-ending injury to LB Nick Henrich

Bill Busch explained what losing linebacker Nick Henrich will mean for Nebraska’s defense moving forward. Losing Henrich will be a major loss for Nebraska’s defense. Henrich suffered a season-ending injury and will be out for the remainder of the season. Henrich is a defensive captain for Nebraska and the defense will need to move forward without him. Busch, who is the interim defensive coordinator, just experienced another challenge in his 1st season in the position.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Samori Toure receives impressive review from Green Bay Packers WR coach

Samori Toure has sparked the praise of the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver coach Jason Vrable, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday. Vrable said that the rookie from Nebraska has shown the ability to find space against top corners Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. Though Toure has been on the scout team for most of the year, he appeared in his first NFL game this past Saturday and caught his first NFL pass for 4 yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Brady sets unfortunate all-time mark during Thursday Night Football

Tom Brady has played long enough to set some of the biggest all-time records in NFL history. However, when you play as long as Brady does, you are destined to set some… unfortunate all-time marks in the process. That happened in the first half of Thursday Night Football when...
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum not focusing on Heisman numbers, potential accolades this season

Blake Corum is having a tremendous season for the Michigan Wolverines. The star running back has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 attempts. Moreover, he has logged 124 yards or more on the ground over his last four games. Yet, Corum doesn’t sound concerned about any postseason awards that might come of it (Via On3 Sports).
ANN ARBOR, MI

