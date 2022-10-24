Samori Toure has sparked the praise of the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver coach Jason Vrable, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday. Vrable said that the rookie from Nebraska has shown the ability to find space against top corners Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. Though Toure has been on the scout team for most of the year, he appeared in his first NFL game this past Saturday and caught his first NFL pass for 4 yards.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO