Read full article on original website
Related
weareiowa.com
Urbandale police search for missing 14-year-old
Urbandale Police said 14-year-old David Ceu was reported missing around 7 p.m. Thursday. They believe he left home voluntarily.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police looking for robbery suspect
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station in Fort Dodge. Officers were called Wednesday night to Sinclair Station, 315 Second Ave. S., for a report of a robbery. The caller told police someone entered the store and showed a gun.
theperrynews.com
Dexter robbery suspect arrested after manhunt Tuesday night
A Dexter man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing the Casey’s two blocks from his house. Phillip Andrew Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was charged with second-degree robbery and also arrested on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear on original charges of third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft and for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
weareiowa.com
Ballard girl's cross country looks to continue winning standard at state championship
HUXLEY, Iowa — The Ballard girl's cross country team is looking to win its third state championship in four years when they head to Fort Dodge this weekend for the state cross country meet. The program has produced several successful runners over the years, creating a winning standard and...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Northern Iowa Grain Dealer Loses License, Files Bankruptcy
Earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the suspension of the warehouse and grain dealer licenses for a distributor in Hancock County. Global Processing provides consumers with “a high-quality supply of raw whole non-GMO soybeans delivered directly to your food manufacturing operation” says their website....
KCCI.com
Iowa now ranks second in the nation in excessive drinking, according to a new state report
CLIVE, Iowa — Alcohol use is rapidly rising in the Hawkeye State. Sixty percent of those polled in a new statewide survey say they are drinking more since the pandemic. Forty-five percent cite stress as a reason for drinking more. "People come in to drink when they're down, they...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
weareiowa.com
Cyclones seeking breakthrough against OU after narrow losses
AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-4, 0-4), Saturday, noon ET (FS1) Line: Oklahoma by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Oklahoma leads 78-7-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. No one would have imagined these teams would be a combined 1-7 in Big...
Comments / 0