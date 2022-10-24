Read full article on original website
Related
sachsenews.com
SHS students design, build School of Screams
Sachse residents daring for a scare were treated to a haunted house inside Sachse High School this past weekend. The school welcomed local residents to its fourth annual Halloween event, called School of Screams Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s theme was titled “The Thirteenth Floor.”
sachsenews.com
Don’t forget to remember
I didn’t want to do it. It had been on my calendar awhile and as it got closer, I wanted to be part of it less and less. You know what that’s like, don’t you?. We only have so many open spaces on our calendar and when there is something on there that we don’t want to do, it can get really annoying.
Comments / 0