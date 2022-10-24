ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
WYOMING STATE
Branding Iron Online

“Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” letter to the editor

Letter Provided by Randy Bunney from Fort Ripley, MN. The BI’s article “Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” reads like the writer is looking in the rear view mirror instead of ahead. Sure. EV battery performance sags, as you point out, during the winter. Tip of the hat to you there, as that story about cold operating conditions is underreported. And, yes, EV driving ranges need to improve — quickly.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Visit Wyoming Once And You’ll Fall In Love

There's no doubt you've seen videos, pictures and heard stories from people that fell in love with Wyoming after just one visit. Heck, that's my story too. I was 12 and visited with my grandparents and always knew I'd live her someday. I particularly enjoy when I see the reaction...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Ranks #1 For Most Favorable Business Tax Climate

YUP - Top of the list. The index gauges how states’ tax systems compare to other states. “While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement," the Tax Foundation said.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy