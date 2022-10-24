Read full article on original website
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
“Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” letter to the editor
Letter Provided by Randy Bunney from Fort Ripley, MN. The BI’s article “Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” reads like the writer is looking in the rear view mirror instead of ahead. Sure. EV battery performance sags, as you point out, during the winter. Tip of the hat to you there, as that story about cold operating conditions is underreported. And, yes, EV driving ranges need to improve — quickly.
Federal Building In Cheyenne Named After First Woman To Vote In Wyoming And In America
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s possible Louisa Swain didn’t grasp the significance that she was not only the first woman in Wyoming to cast a vote in 1870, but also the first woman in America with the same full political rights as men.
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
With Musket That Fired First Shot At Bunker Hill, Wyoming Military Museum Is More Than Vehicles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. People often told Dan Starks he should start a museum, but he always told them his collection of military vehicles was “just a hobby.”. They’re still a big hobby, but now they are part of the $100 million National Museum...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
Visit Wyoming Once And You’ll Fall In Love
There's no doubt you've seen videos, pictures and heard stories from people that fell in love with Wyoming after just one visit. Heck, that's my story too. I was 12 and visited with my grandparents and always knew I'd live her someday. I particularly enjoy when I see the reaction...
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly’s teeth and claws and his trigger finger. “He was probably less...
Arch’s Wyoming Coal Mines Has Great 3rd Quarter But Still Has Plans To Shut Everything Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a strong quarter for its Powder River Basin operations, Arch Resources Inc., which owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, remains on track for an accelerated shutdown and reclamation of its Wyoming mines. During the company’s...
Wyoming Ranks #1 For Most Favorable Business Tax Climate
YUP - Top of the list. The index gauges how states’ tax systems compare to other states. “While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement," the Tax Foundation said.
With Rail Strike Looming, Wyoming Has The Coal To Ship But Can’t Get Enough Trains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming coal producers are struggling to get their product out and the possibility of a railroad worker strike is adding anxiety on top of limited rail capacity. Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon, met with executives at Peabody...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass as pre-Halloween snowstorm arrives in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming, and Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Western mountains can expect 4–6 inches of snow through Wednesday night, with 1–2 inches...
Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
