SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween is just a few days away and it is also a time to be extra vigilant at night. With kids and families out in costume, it's important for drivers to slow down, turn off the radio when driving through neighborhoods, and keep an extra eye out for kids in the street. And for trick-or-treaters, Sioux City Police say having flashlights and staying on sidewalks is a good rule of thumb when going door to door.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO