Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Man facing several charges for false fire report, stand-off Tuesday night on Jackson St.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man is now facing several charges after a fire call turned into a stand-off Tuesday night in Sioux City. Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1311 Jackson Street, but when they arrived on the scene, they found a male party, identified as Salvador Perez-Garcia, experiencing a mental health crisis.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa man facing terrorism charges after threatening two hospitals
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is facing terrorism charges after forcing two hospitals to go into lockdown. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville is charged with making terroristic threats after calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Wednesday and threatening to shoot employees there with an AK-47. As a result that hospital, along with Orange City Health, was put in lockdown until deputies could arrest Betcke.
siouxlandnews.com
Court date set for Laurel, Nebraska quadruple murder suspect
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — The man charged in August's quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska will soon make his first court appearance. 42-year-old Jason Jones was just discharged from a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital Wednesday and transferred to a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility. Jones will now be arraigned next Wednesday,...
Man arrested after employee finds recording device in Emerson business’s bathroom
Police were able to confirm that the suspicious device was a hidden recording device placed in the bathroom.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
siouxlandnews.com
One Sioux City family has new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One family has a new home to call their own thanks to Habitat for Humanity. That group dedicating the new house on Parkview Lane near Unity Elementary School this evening. They handed over the keys to the Hickman family who helped build the home and put some sweat equity into it.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
siouxlandnews.com
Free flu and COVID vaccines available Wednesday at South Sioux City restaurant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A local health department is making it easy to get your shots when you go out for lunch or dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 26th. The Dakota County Health Department is offering free flu and COVID vaccines at El Ranchito Restaurant in South Sioux City, Neb. from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator files for pipeline permit to Iowa Utilities Board despite ongoing lawsuits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The company behind a second major proposed carbon-capture pipeline is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to build the project. Navigator CO2 ventures' official filing for the Heartland Greenway Pipeline envisions a more than $3 billion project. It would stretch for 1,300 miles across...
siouxlandnews.com
Career Academy students take part in disaster drill with SCFR
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students in the Sioux City Career Academy got to put some of their classroom learning into practice as they took part in a disaster drill. The drill tested their knowledge of the human body and how to respond to and manage a crisis situation. Some...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - St. Augustana Lutheran Halloween Carnival
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Pete Iversen joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss an upcoming Halloween Carnival, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 30th at Sioux City's Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St. This is a free, fun and family-friendly event, including snacks, carnival games,...
siouxlandnews.com
185th Air Refueling Wing takes over local school gym class with obstacle course
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Members of Sioux City's 185th air refueling wing took over gym classes at one local school. In video from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, the air guard unit set up an inflatable obstacle course for the students. When they weren't running the course,...
siouxlandnews.com
Should you worry about your kids Halloween candy? SCPD weighs in on Fentanyl rumor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Halloween is just a few days away and it is also a time to be extra vigilant at night. With kids and families out in costume, it's important for drivers to slow down, turn off the radio when driving through neighborhoods, and keep an extra eye out for kids in the street. And for trick-or-treaters, Sioux City Police say having flashlights and staying on sidewalks is a good rule of thumb when going door to door.
siouxlandnews.com
Sec. Paul Pate joins Woodbury Co. Auditor to test voting machines ahead of Election Day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County continued its election preparations Friday morning, with a public test of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill were present for the testing of the machines. Each machine being sent to a precinct will be tested to ensure the machine is counting correctly, rejecting invalid ballots and recording write-in votes.
siouxlandnews.com
Farmers Market adding seating options for next season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Farmers Market is adding seating options, thanks to donations from two local groups. Both "100+ Women Who Care" and "Downtown Partners" have helped buy four new benches around the lot on Tri-View Avenue that hosts the market. Two of the benches were...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Ricketts presents state tourism awards at South Sioux conference
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The State of Nebraska celebrated tourism this week with its annual conference in South Sioux City highlighting everything the Cornhusker State has to offer. The conference is held in a new community each year. Governor Pete Ricketts helped hand out the annual awards to...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota House of Representatives District 17 candidates share campaign priorities
VERMILION, S.D. — Most South Dakota residents will be voting in new districts this election, due to a new redrawing of districts in the state. The new map moves residents living on the southwest side of Union County into District 17. Some Clay county residents are now in Yankton...
siouxlandnews.com
FEATURED MVP: Bailey Boeve
HINTON, Iowa — Hinton’s outside hitter Bailey Boeve leads the War Eagle conference in kills with 289 and the entire state of Iowa in total blocks with 165. But the scariest thing is - she’s only a Freshman!. Before she even played her first game as a...
siouxlandnews.com
Huskies reach state semifinals for second straight year
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Redfield 42-0 in the South Dakota Class 11B quarterfinal round. The Huskies now advance to the state semifinals and will take on Hot Springs on Friday, November 4.
Comments / 0