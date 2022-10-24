Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension, Addresses Potential Fuel Issues in the State of Iowa
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed proclamations relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, manure, and motor fuels. The Harvest Proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 27, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
rcreader.com
1000 Friends of Iowa Taking Nominations for 2022 Best Development Awards
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 28, 2022) — 1000 Friends of Iowa, a statewide non-profit organization focused on promoting responsible land use and sustainability, has opened the nomination period for its Best Development Awards Program. The awards program, in its 21st year, recognizes Iowa’s thoughtfully-considered projects and programs that connect...
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joins Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins for Election Equipment Testing and to Highlight Steps to Protect Election Security
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins on Wednesday morning as the county conducted public tests on its election equipment ahead of the November 8 general election. Every vote tabulator undergoes a logic accuracy test (basically a...
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
rcreader.com
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
kscj.com
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
bleedingheartland.com
Kim Reynolds is not really pro-life
Senator Joe Bolkcom has represented Iowa City in the legislature since 1999. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business,” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
littlevillagemag.com
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Tyler Buller to the Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 27, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Buller received his undergraduate degree from Drake University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Accountants and auditors in Iowa no longer need a four-year degree
Industries around the country are struggling to find staff, including accounting. There's a national shortage of accountants and auditors.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
