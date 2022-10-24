ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gunshots ring out at party near university, injuring 22-year-old, CA officials say

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A 22-year-old was shot after a fight broke out at a house party near a university in California, according to police.

San Diego police were called at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 to a house near San Diego State University on reports of a shooting, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

A fight had broken out among people who arrived at the party, which led to someone pulling a gun and firing three shots, according to CBS 8.

Police confirmed the person shot was a 22-year-old man, according to CBS 8. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim was “ cut by broken glass ’” after trying to leave the scene, according to SNBC 13.

McClatchy News reached out to San Diego police and is waiting for a response.

Anyone with information about the Oct. 22 shooting is asked to call San Diego Police at 888-580-8477.

In 2016, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face at a rowdy house party near San Diego State, according to CBS 8.

SAN DIEGO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

