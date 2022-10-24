Gunshots ring out at party near university, injuring 22-year-old, CA officials say

A 22-year-old was shot after a fight broke out at a house party near a university in California, according to police.

San Diego police were called at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 to a house near San Diego State University on reports of a shooting, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

A fight had broken out among people who arrived at the party, which led to someone pulling a gun and firing three shots, according to CBS 8.

Police confirmed the person shot was a 22-year-old man, according to CBS 8. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim was “ cut by broken glass ’” after trying to leave the scene, according to SNBC 13.

McClatchy News reached out to San Diego police and is waiting for a response.

Anyone with information about the Oct. 22 shooting is asked to call San Diego Police at 888-580-8477.

In 2016, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face at a rowdy house party near San Diego State, according to CBS 8.

