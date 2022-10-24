Read full article on original website
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious accident reported on US 41 northbound near Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash is north of the intersection with Hillview Street. Multiple units are responding. Avoid the area if possible.
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with...
Small helicopter crashes in Sarasota County
No injuries were reported after a small helicopter crashed on Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sarasota police say these...
I-75 back open after fatal pedestrian crash closed all SB lanes in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — I-75 reopened on Thursday afternoon after a fatal pedestrian crash closed all southbound lanes near the I-275 apex from Pasco County into Hillsborough County earlier that same morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Lanes were closed for several hours. Southbound traffic was being...
Woman dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75 in Lee County
A woman died Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer late Thursday night on southbound I-75 in Lee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a car south in the center lane of I-75, approaching Alico Road around 11:45 p.m., behind a tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old man from Miami. The woman’s car rear-ended the trailer, rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder of the roadway.
Man charged with murder following homicide in Englewood
UPDATE: ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a domestic homicide on 2510 Eleventh St. in Englewood. Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest...
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on I-75,
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park. The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
Florida Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Car, Leaves Scene To Buy Whiskey Shots
'I'm a controlled alcoholic. I just quit drinking vodka, and now I'm drinking wine,' the driver reportedly told police.
Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
Crews still working in Sarasota County to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Trucks and crews cleaning up debris have become a familiar sight in Sarasota County. They are still working as fast and as hard as they can to get debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of yards. For the last three weeks, Jeff Wise from North Carolina...
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday: Find a location on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday Oct. 29 will mark the National Drug Enforcement Agency’s Prescription Drug Take Back. Bradenton Police officers will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, located at 2020 59th Street West, on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until Noon, as part of National Take Back Day.
Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
Blaze destroys Ruskin mobile home
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire that ultimately destroyed a Ruskin mobile home late the morning of Oct. 25. No one was at the residence at the time. HCFR said the cause of the fire has not been determined but is not suspicious. Crews had the blaze under...
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk
Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
