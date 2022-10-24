Read full article on original website
10-26-22 The Chris Berg Show
Jodi Plecity (Fargo Citizen) Discusses recent experience while training to be a Cass County election judge 18:40. Dr. Ala Lysyk (Cereset of Fargo) Wellness Wednesday 32:45. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
Red River Valley Fair announces first headlining act of 2023
(West Fargo, ND) -- 2023's Red River Valley Fair has its first announced headlining act. The announcement that country stars Dan + Shay will headline night one of the fair was made on Friday via the fair's social media platforms. The group will take the stage at the grandstands Friday,...
West Fargo restaurant back up and running after August fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- After a fire nearly three months ago, a West Fargo restaurant is officially back in business. Spitfire reopened its doors Wednesday after closing August 8th because of a kitchen fire. Fire officials say there was significant damage and that a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion from the...
Boo! at NDSU returning this week
(Fargo, ND) -- Children from across the F-M Metro are being encouraged to stop by North Dakota State University this week for a special celebration of Halloween fun. Boo! at NDSU is making its return Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The free family-friendly event features a carnival...
Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
Fargo Police Lieutenant responds to citizen safety concerns using designated rideshare pickup locations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is responding to complaints from a citizen who says she had a bad experience with the new designated rideshare pickup locations now being used downtown during late night hours. "Well the feedback that we've gotten from some is that they like it, that...
West Fargo Police Department’s K-9 ToSti passes away unexpectedly, procession set for Friday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Saturday, The Department tells WDAY Radio that K-9 ToSti passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty. K-9 ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He...
Family Fare raising money for Food Banks
(Fargo, ND) -- Family Fare in Fargo is raising money for North Dakota food banks. SpartanNash is launching its annual in-store fundraiser Wednesday. Money donated at checkouts through November 6th will go to support local families during the holidays. Donations can also be made online through Fast Lane.
Three new Fargo Police Department Officers sworn in
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is welcoming three new officers. Police Chief Dave Zibolski swore in the new officers Tuesday at Fargo City Hall. Alex Nelson comes to the department with seven years of experience and is a graduate of UND. Ntumba Lusamba is originally from the Democratic...
10-26-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week both coaches discuss managing the craziness of a big game, saving unique plays for the end of the season, and more!
Four Fargo Officers involved in deadly Mapleton shooting cleared
(Fargo, ND) -- Four Fargo Police officers are being cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly shooting in Mapleton earlier this year. Chief David Zibolski told the City of Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board Tuesday that after conducting an internal investigation, the officers weren't found to be in violation of FPD policies.
Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning
(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
Police arrest 4 suspects and recover drugs and weapons in Fargo Moorhead area drug busts
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments have announced the arrests of 4 people in connection with an alleged narcotics distribution ring operating in the FM metro. The arrests and recovery of drugs and weapons happened in busts in Fargo and Moorhead on Tuesday October 25th. One SWAT...
Two arrested for narcotics possession, warrants in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people are in custody after Moorhead Police responded to what is described as a "rolling disturbance" early Friday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio they responded to the area of I-94 and 20th street around 2:30 a.m. after someone called in that a vehicle had possibly been shot at.
West Fargo Police Chief speaks against legalizing marijuana use; says drug use fuels crime
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Police Chief Dennis Otterness is among those speaking out against Measure 2, the November ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. "You know there is no question that drugs and alcohol fuel, I would estimate well over 90 percent of the crime...
Grand Forks Police continue to investigate death, injuries in shots fired call
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police continue to investigate after a shots fired call Wednesday morning that led to two bodies being found. The Department tells WDAY Radio that officers were first dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Drive around 10:40 a.m, where they found a man who was dead lying in the driveway of the home with gunshot wounds.
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
Update: Grand Forks Police continue to investigate believed attempted murder-suicide involving mother, son
UPDATE (Thursday 9:34 a.m.) -- More details have come to light involving a shots fired complaint in Grand Forks Wednesday morning that led a man being found dead and a woman hospitalized. The Grand Forks Police Department has now identified the deceased male as 21-year-old Tyler Christopher Harrison. It is...
