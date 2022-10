A&M-Texarkana Chosen to Participate in Student Success Equity Intensive Through The American Association of State Colleges and Universities

Cort Tittle, Redwater High School senior, has been selected as one of an estimated 6,000 high-achieving high school senior finalists for consideration to receive a full four-year scholarship to one of the nation’s top colleges. Almost 20,000 students applied for the QuestBridge National College Match program. The 1,700 winners will be announced in December.

