Standoff with 30-year-old man ends in Lehigh County with no injuries
A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after an hours long standoff Wednesday afternoon in Heidelberg Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. A trooper from the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched just after noon to the Germansville Post Office in Lehigh County where the man was...
Do you recognize person allegedly trying to break into Williams Township gun store?
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a would-be burglar who allegedly used an ax early Friday morning in an effort to get into a Williams Township gun store. At 4:37 a.m., the person was caught on surveillance video outside 507 Outfitters in the 1000 block...
6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police
The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
Missing Bucks County woman does not have cellphone, car, or keys, police say
Authorities in Bucks County announced they are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks. 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi was last seen at her Perkasie home on Oct. 10, where she lives with her husband. She was reported missing two days later by a family member.
Standoff That Started At Lehigh County Post Office Ends After Several Hours
A 30-year-old Lehigh County man was hospitalized after an hours-long negotiation that began at a local post office, PA State Police said. Troopers responded to the Germansville Post Office on Memorial Road in Heidelberg around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, for a man who was harassing customers, authorities said. After...
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Fatal Cumberland County DWI Crash
A Philadelphia man has been indicted in connection with a fatal DWI crash in Cumberland County, authorities said. Brian A. Trexler, 23, of Oakmont Street, drove off of Route 347 in Maurice River Township on May 30, 2021, striking several trees, New Jersey State Police said. Brad M. Geist, of...
School bus driver was texting when he crashed in Lower Saucon, police allege
A 46-year-old Palmer Township man faces charges after Lower Saucon Township police say he was texting on a handheld cellphone when he crashed a school bus on Aug. 29. Steven M. Rivera, of the 2600 block of Hermitage Avenue, was driving a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus at 3:31 p.m. that day, a Monday, when he hit a utility pole along Lower Saucon Road at Easton Road, police said Thursday in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
sauconsource.com
Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police
A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
Woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated in July crash in Bethlehem
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for trying to meet a 15-year-old in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man went to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old, but instead, he was met by an adult and was then arrested, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. In late July, law enforcement discovered that John Lore...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Woman leaving Point Breeze nail salon shot by stray bullet: Police
A woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet.
Amber Alert: Arrest warrant issued for mother of child abducted in Downingtown
An arrest warrant has been issued in Chester County for a woman hours after authorities announced an Amber Alert for her missing daughter.
Woman Steals Cash, Lotto Tickets In Levittown Armed Robbery
A masked woman wielding a handgun held up a Bucks County smoke shop, authorities have announced. Police said the suspect entered Levittown News and Tobacco on South Oxford Valley Road in Falls Township just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The robber brandished a black, semiautomatic pistol, and stole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Heidelberg Twp.
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening. The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.
5-vehicle crash closes Route 22 near Route 512 for about an hour (UPDATE)
A five-vehicle crash briefly closed Route 22 East near Route 512, according to Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Nathan Branosky. The crash was reported a little after 3 p.m. on Route 22 East in Hanover Township, Northampton County. PennDOT cameras showed traffic being diverted off of Route 22 East at the...
Forgotten films give a glimpse of Easton and Phillipsburg from the 1930s
Forgotten film footage discovered in a recent move shows what traffic and construction looked like 90 years ago in Easton and Phillipsburg. The silent black-and-white 16mm films were stored in the old Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) office building in Morrisville, Pa. Several of the films reels were found when the commission recently moved into its new headquarters.
Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
2nd suspect surrenders in killing of 2 teens in Pottstown, Pa.
A second suspect is under arrest for the murder of two teenagers in Pottstown, Montgomery County last week.
LehighValleyLive.com
