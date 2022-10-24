ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police

The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

School bus driver was texting when he crashed in Lower Saucon, police allege

A 46-year-old Palmer Township man faces charges after Lower Saucon Township police say he was texting on a handheld cellphone when he crashed a school bus on Aug. 29. Steven M. Rivera, of the 2600 block of Hermitage Avenue, was driving a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus at 3:31 p.m. that day, a Monday, when he hit a utility pole along Lower Saucon Road at Easton Road, police said Thursday in a news release.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police

A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Steals Cash, Lotto Tickets In Levittown Armed Robbery

A masked woman wielding a handgun held up a Bucks County smoke shop, authorities have announced. Police said the suspect entered Levittown News and Tobacco on South Oxford Valley Road in Falls Township just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The robber brandished a black, semiautomatic pistol, and stole...
LEVITTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Heidelberg Twp.

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening. The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Forgotten films give a glimpse of Easton and Phillipsburg from the 1930s

Forgotten film footage discovered in a recent move shows what traffic and construction looked like 90 years ago in Easton and Phillipsburg. The silent black-and-white 16mm films were stored in the old Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) office building in Morrisville, Pa. Several of the films reels were found when the commission recently moved into its new headquarters.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

