The people of Maine have spoken but these S.O.B.s won't accept it. They're going to keep going until they get their way. Money working against the people of Maine. Not surprised.
Good!! The people should have a voice. There is nothing wrong with our power grid, it's all a fear tactic, greedy corporations and government wanting us to be reliant on them.
while everybody's complaining of the Woodland that's going to disappear in that 56 mile Stretch, nobody seems to be concerned with all the beautiful Farmland being bought up for solar fields!!! Let's be real if we're gonna shut down Is the so called green power from coming to the state, Shouldn't we be putting an end to all the acridge of fields being consumed with ugly panels and a barbed wire chain link fence keeping animals from going in and and habitating that area as well????
