wtaq.com
Coal Pile Relocation Project Picks Up $10 Million
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The plan to redevelop a former power plant property into a new location for downtown Green Bay’s coal piles is getting more than $10 million in federal money. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant to the Port of Green Bay this...
wtaq.com
Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
wtaq.com
Hy-Vee Hiring Ahead Of New Store Opening
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a new grocery store coming to the Green Bay area in less than two weeks, Hy-Vee is looking to fill nearly 100 jobs. In all, the Ashwaubenon store is expected to create more than 500 jobs for the area. As of Thursday afternoon, Hy-Vee...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin DOT Announces Closures at US 141 and the Allouez Avenue Roundabout
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced short-term closures at US 141 and the Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue in Brown County beginning on Monday, Oct. 31. Maintenance crews will be repairing two failed inlets in the inner circle of the roundabout. Repairs are expected to finish by 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 2.
wtaq.com
Friends of the Brown County Library Kick Off Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The 34th Annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign is coming up; just in time for the holidays. The campaign kicks off in the Youth Services Department of the Brown County Central Library on Wednesday, November 2, at 9 a.m. Community Engagement Manager for the Brown County Library, Sue Lagerman, says the goal of Give-A-Kid-A-Book is to have community members donate new, unwrapped books for kids ages 0-18. Those books are then distributed to parents of low income households to give to their children.
wtaq.com
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Green Bay Street
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 70-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while crossing Harrison Street in Green Bay. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Mather Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. The driver allegedly hit the pedestrian while the man was walking...
wtaq.com
GB holds of St. Norbert in exhibition opener
College basketball is back. The Green Bay Phoenix opened year three under Head Coach Will Ryan by hosting the St. Norbert Green Knights, led by former Phoenix standout Gary Grzesk in an exhibition game at the Resch Center Tuesday night. GB scored a 50-45 victory in a contest where neither team shot the ball very well. The Phoenix connected on 35.7% of their shots while the Knights hit only 28.6%. St. Norbert led at the break 22-20 but went scoreless over the first seven minutes of the second half. They stayed close until Clarence Cummings III scored 5 straight, a wing three and a driving hoop to the put the Phoenix up 6. He wound up with a game high 14 points. Michael Payant led St. Norbert with 11 points and 9 rebounds. The Knights will have a weekend scrimmage before opening their season on the road at Ripon next week. Green Bay will have one more exhibition against Michigan Tech next Thursday before opening their season on the road against Indiana State on Monday, November 7.
