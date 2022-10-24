College basketball is back. The Green Bay Phoenix opened year three under Head Coach Will Ryan by hosting the St. Norbert Green Knights, led by former Phoenix standout Gary Grzesk in an exhibition game at the Resch Center Tuesday night. GB scored a 50-45 victory in a contest where neither team shot the ball very well. The Phoenix connected on 35.7% of their shots while the Knights hit only 28.6%. St. Norbert led at the break 22-20 but went scoreless over the first seven minutes of the second half. They stayed close until Clarence Cummings III scored 5 straight, a wing three and a driving hoop to the put the Phoenix up 6. He wound up with a game high 14 points. Michael Payant led St. Norbert with 11 points and 9 rebounds. The Knights will have a weekend scrimmage before opening their season on the road at Ripon next week. Green Bay will have one more exhibition against Michigan Tech next Thursday before opening their season on the road against Indiana State on Monday, November 7.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO