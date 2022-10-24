ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

1 dead following Hendersonville apartment fire

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after an apartment caught fire Saturday night in Hendersonville.

According to the Hendersonville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of Sanders Ferry Road just after 9 p.m. and found heavy smoke and heat with “very little fire”. Crews went inside and found a man, identified as 71-year-old Glen Mitchell, dead.

Hours-long standoff ends in fire at Bellevue home; suspect in custody

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment, but other residents were evacuated due to high reading of carbon monoxide (CO). Crews stayed on scene until all other residents were allowed to return to their apartments after crews helped remove the CO, according to the fire department.

The Fire Prevention Bureau returned to the scene Monday morning to continue their investigation and determine a cause and origin of the fire.

20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large brush fire

The fire department would like to encourage Hendersonville residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors. Anyone who needs one installed can call the fire department at 615-822-1119 to have one installed for free.

The fire department would also like to remind the public to keep a three foot radius all the way around space heaters while using them at home or at work.

