Biden’s plan to rescue Afghan allies is failing due to State Department backlog: ‘325,000 unopened emails’

Russia recruits Afghan commandos to bolster forces in Ukraine: 'Surprising' effect of US military drawdown
The Russian military has started recruiting U.S.-trained Afghanistan commandos to bolster its forces in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin looks to replenish his forces and supplies in the drawn-out conflict. Multiple Afghan military and security sources have said the elite National Army Commando Corps, which fought alongside U.S. forces...
Jonathan Turley calls out Biden's false student loan claim: 'The administration is now perfectly incoherent'
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley criticized President Biden after he falsely claimed his student loan forgiveness plan had been "passed" by Congress. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Turley said Congress should have voted on the issue and argued Biden, while serving as a senator, would have fought against any president's attempt to exert the same unilateral power.
John Kerry vehemently denies report he is planning to leave Biden administration
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry's office vehemently denies rumors that he is considering leaving President Biden's administration.
Judicial Watch sues Biden admin over John Kerry's travel costs, calendar, staffer info
Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration last month, alleging that it has failed to comply with federal law and disclose information about John Kerry's office.
House Judiciary Republicans demand Biden admin preserve docs related to border crisis, as probes loom
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are calling for the Biden administraton to preserve documents related to its handling of the crisis at the southern border.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python
An Indonesian grandmother who went missing in the Jambi province on Friday was found two days later after being eaten alive by a 22-foot python.
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Jennifer Garner reveals she 'basically had a wedding for myself' for 50th birthday
Jennifer Garner turned 50 in the spring and celebrated in a non-traditional way: throwing herself a wedding. "I basically had a wedding for myself," she revealed in a new interview for Town & Country. "I was so shocked that I was doing it," she said of the celebration. Her birthday,...
Biden torched for claiming gas was over $5 when he took office: 'The lies are staggering'
President Biden was blasted Thursday for what many called "outright lies" after he asserted that gas prices were $5 per gallon when he took office. Biden appeared at the Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, to praise a $100 billion commitment from Micron to build a massive semiconductor in the area. During his comments, he turned to praising his own administration for its work on infrastructure and the economy.
Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say
Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
Child locked in dog kennel tells detectives he ‘lived outside’ for months; 3 family members arrested
Three adults were arrested in North Carolina last week after a child was found locked in a dog kennel overnight in below freezing temperatures on a home's property.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life
A New York City man who admitted to killing his 65-year-old mother for his share of an $11 million inheritance has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
Georgia suspects caught trying to flush pounds of marijuana down toilet, police say
Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home near Atlanta, Georgia.
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate with his GOP challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, after he was asked about prior statements he made in opposition to fracking, a process he now says he has "always supported." "I've always supported fracking and I always believe that independence with...
Judge Jeanine tears apart 'accident governor' Hochul after Zeldin debate: 'She is clueless'
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of the state of New York was panned for her debate performance against Republican U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
Alabama's Jermaine Burton back in spotlight as new video of Tennessee incident surfaces
A new video that surfaced Thursday night shed more light on the incident involving Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton and a female Tennessee fan.
