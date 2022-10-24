ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s plan to rescue Afghan allies is failing due to State Department backlog: ‘325,000 unopened emails’

By Peter Kasperowicz
 4 days ago
Jonathan Turley calls out Biden's false student loan claim: 'The administration is now perfectly incoherent'

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley criticized President Biden after he falsely claimed his student loan forgiveness plan had been "passed" by Congress. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Turley said Congress should have voted on the issue and argued Biden, while serving as a senator, would have fought against any president's attempt to exert the same unilateral power.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Biden torched for claiming gas was over $5 when he took office: 'The lies are staggering'

President Biden was blasted Thursday for what many called "outright lies" after he asserted that gas prices were $5 per gallon when he took office. Biden appeared at the Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, to praise a $100 billion commitment from Micron to build a massive semiconductor in the area. During his comments, he turned to praising his own administration for its work on infrastructure and the economy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say

Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Comments / 0

