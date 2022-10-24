Read full article on original website
Related
Mexican Artisans Aim to Preserve the Centuries-Old Day of the Dead Tradition ‘Papel Picado'
Mexican artisans are struggling to preserve the traditional manufacture of paper cut-out decorations long used in altars for the Day of the Dead. Defying increasingly popular mass-production techniques, second-generation paper cutter Yuridia Torres Alfaro, 49, still makes her own stencils at her family’s workshop in Xochimilco, on the rural southern edge of Mexico City.
Comments / 0