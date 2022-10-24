ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: Mills, LePage trade barbs over Maine energy costs

(The Center Square) – With electricity and home heating costs in Maine expected to spike this winter, Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger Paul LePage are sparring over the impact of clean energy policies. During a Monday night debate, LePage and Mills tussled over the state's...
Autoblog

Maine begins its removal of obscene vanity license plates

The state of Maine is starting its process of removing the vulgarities and obscenities from license plates. The Associated Press reports that Maine began issuing recall letters to folks with newly unapproved license plates this month. Reportedly, a handful of letters are going out each day, and Maine says the whole process of letter sending will take a couple of months.
Cadrene Heslop

$850 Rebates For Maine Residents

Many Maine residents are batting high costs of living and economic uncertainty. The rebate handed to you by the state could help with these financial pressures. Maine will send payments to about 858,000 people. The money will help them cope with higher energy and everyday goods expenses. The payments will come from the state surplus. The state will return $729.3 million to taxpayers. (source)
Seacoast Current

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
solarpowerworldonline.com

4.7-MW solar array now completed atop Maine capped landfill

The City of South Portland, Maine, has completed a 4.7-MW solar array atop the city’s capped landfill. The project should offset 63% of the city’s municipal electrical load. The three-phase project began in 2017 with a 1,016-kW array. In 2022, the expansion of “Landfill East” and addition of...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

