Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Heating oil price spike leaves a chilling reality for Mainers
The rising price of heating oil threatens to bring financial angst to Mainers as the winter approaches. It is an issue that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The average price of heating...
seafoodsource.com
Kingfish Company clears final hurdle to begin RAS farm construction in Jonesport, Maine
The Jonesport, Maine, U.S.A. Planning Board has approved Kingfish Maine’s building permit application, clearing the final hurdle for The Kingfish Company to begin building its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) farm in the small coastal town. The Kingfish Company is planning to build an 8,500-metric-ton capacity yellowtail kingfish farm in...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Mills, LePage trade barbs over Maine energy costs
(The Center Square) – With electricity and home heating costs in Maine expected to spike this winter, Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger Paul LePage are sparring over the impact of clean energy policies. During a Monday night debate, LePage and Mills tussled over the state's...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Autoblog
Maine begins its removal of obscene vanity license plates
The state of Maine is starting its process of removing the vulgarities and obscenities from license plates. The Associated Press reports that Maine began issuing recall letters to folks with newly unapproved license plates this month. Reportedly, a handful of letters are going out each day, and Maine says the whole process of letter sending will take a couple of months.
$850 Rebates For Maine Residents
Many Maine residents are batting high costs of living and economic uncertainty. The rebate handed to you by the state could help with these financial pressures. Maine will send payments to about 858,000 people. The money will help them cope with higher energy and everyday goods expenses. The payments will come from the state surplus. The state will return $729.3 million to taxpayers. (source)
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
solarpowerworldonline.com
4.7-MW solar array now completed atop Maine capped landfill
The City of South Portland, Maine, has completed a 4.7-MW solar array atop the city’s capped landfill. The project should offset 63% of the city’s municipal electrical load. The three-phase project began in 2017 with a 1,016-kW array. In 2022, the expansion of “Landfill East” and addition of...
Comments / 0