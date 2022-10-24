ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Tractors & Brews returns to Woodland after two-year hiatus

WOODLAND, Calif. — The California Agriculture Museum is bringing back its annual Tractors & Brews event this year. After two years on pause, the event returns to the California Agriculture Museum in Woodland on Friday. Tickets are $10 and include access to the museum with nearly 200 antique tractors...
WOODLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento's Gaudí-style home could be off the market soon

A Sacramento home with rooms inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, and that was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, could be off the market soon. The sale is pending for the Curtis Park home, realtor Janet Carlson confirmed. Its most recent listing price was $650,000, down an initial price of $825,000.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher arrested stemming from 2020 disappearance of teen

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A 61-year-old Sacramento teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teen who was reported missing in 2020 and then "inexplicably" turned up about two years later. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested on Thursday on felony detention...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

