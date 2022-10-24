Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 28 to 30
From Day of the Dead, Halloween and Diwali celebrations to food festivals and more, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of...
KCRA.com
Tractors & Brews returns to Woodland after two-year hiatus
WOODLAND, Calif. — The California Agriculture Museum is bringing back its annual Tractors & Brews event this year. After two years on pause, the event returns to the California Agriculture Museum in Woodland on Friday. Tickets are $10 and include access to the museum with nearly 200 antique tractors...
KCRA.com
Run to Feed the Hungry 2022: How to register for Thanksgiving Day event in Sacramento
Run to Feed the Hungry, which has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Sacramento, is back for an in-person event this year, though people can still participate virtually as well. Run to Feed the Hungry is the biggest fundraiser for Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services. Organizers say it’s the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's Gaudí-style home could be off the market soon
A Sacramento home with rooms inspired by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, and that was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, could be off the market soon. The sale is pending for the Curtis Park home, realtor Janet Carlson confirmed. Its most recent listing price was $650,000, down an initial price of $825,000.
KCRA.com
Sacramento asks residents to choose how to spend $1M for neighborhood projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento wants to hear from residents when it comes to making improvements to certain neighborhoods. There’s $1 million available from Measure U funds for residents to propose ideas and vote on project concepts through the participatory budget program. “This is a wonderful...
KCRA.com
State Assembly 10th District: KCRA sits down with candidates Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen
The state Assembly race to represent areas including south Sacramento and Elk Grove in the 10th District is between two Democratic city councilmembers: Sacramento councilmember Eric Guerra and Elk Grove council member Stephanie Nguyen. In separate interviews with KCRA 3, the candidates each shared similar sentiments when reflecting on their...
KCRA.com
Sacramento homeless-related fires spike 77% in recent years, put a strain on resources
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A troubling trend is happening in Sacramento where the number of homeless-related fires is on the increase, but the amount of resources it takes to put the fires out and to investigate them is not. KCRA 3 Investigates has been digging into the issue and received...
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Cat deaths investigation arrest, $90K in jewelry stolen from Sac store, video of UC Davis 100-person brawl
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
How grape farmers could slow the impact of climate change on Northern California's wine industry
California’s climate has always been one with extremes. Cool mornings regularly give way to sizzling afternoons during the summer growing season. That’s a weather challenge that farmers here have adapted to. But with climate change comes the risk for intensifying long-term extremes. Things like longer droughts, more intense...
KCRA.com
Pandemic learning loss in California: Who are the most impacted after COVID-19 forced virtual learning?
GALT, Calif. — A historic learning loss was reported this week, showing the impacts of virtual learning during the pandemic. Nearly 500,000 fourth and eighth graders took tests nationwide and while no single state saw an increase in test scores, Black and Latino students were hit the hardest. California's...
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
KCRA.com
'I wish them good luck': Future of midtown belly dancing studio, thrift store unknown as building goes up for sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At 2131 K St. in midtown Sacramento, Jodette Johnson – whether it be through her belly dancing classes, collecting donations for the homeless or selling thrifted treasures – has learned to adapt. "I am very sad. Very sad. I am waiting. Maybe they'll sell...
KCRA.com
Scott Nixon’s all-around skillset exactly what Sheldon High School needs going into postseason
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twenty-eight catches; 508 yards; eight touchdowns: These are the receiving numbers that senior wide receiver Scott Nixon has put up for Sheldon High School in their last two games. Those are the type of statistics that some receivers strive for over the course of an entire...
KCRA.com
Water tower rescue call takes firefighters 72 feet above ground looking for possible victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews raced to the city’s Railyards district Thursday evening after getting a report of a person stuck in the historic landmark water tower tank. "We have an 80-foot, above-ground water tower, and there's potentially a person in there," a first responder said...
KCRA.com
Connecting Folsom to Elk Grove: Ribbon-cutting event held for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector Expressway
FOLSOM, Calif. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is happening on Wednesday. The goal is to make it safer for commuters and transform how people in the community get around in the region. Phase 1 of this connector...
KCRA.com
Community gathers for vigil to remember man killed in East Sac robbery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People gathered in East Sacramento Wednesday night to remember the man who was murdered during a robbery in the area last week. Authorities said 70-year-old Charles Starzynski was on his way to meet friends at a private tennis club when he was killed. On Wednesday, a...
KTVU FOX 2
California teacher arrested stemming from 2020 disappearance of teen
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A 61-year-old Sacramento teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teen who was reported missing in 2020 and then "inexplicably" turned up about two years later. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested on Thursday on felony detention...
