Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Mike Williams among players injured in NFL Week 7

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams were among the top players injured in NFL's Week 7.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) injures his ankle under Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill , Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku , Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf also were hurt Sunday.

The players will undergo additional examinations and scans Monday to determine the severity of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Hall sustained what might have been the most serious injuriy. He was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos in Denver.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday that the prognosis for Hall's injury is "not good," and the team thinks it is likely he tore the ACL in his left knee.

Hall logged 72 yards and a score on four carries against the Broncos. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft totaled 197 yards from scrimmage and a score on 20 touches in the Jets' win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

He followed that effort with 121 yards from scrimmage and a score in a Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers .

Hall scored in five of his seven appearances this season. Michael Carter received the most work amid Hall's Week 7 hiatus. he totaled 74 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker also sustained injuries and did not return against the Broncos. Denver running back Mike Boone injured his ankle and did not return.

The Jets (5-2) will host the New England Patriots (3-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos (2-5) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday in London.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sustained a right ankle injury in the second half of a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts . He was briefly replaced by backup quarterback Malik Willis, but returned to the game.

Tannehill wore a walking boot over the ankle in his postgame news conference. He told reporters that the ankle "doesn't feel great," but hopes to play in Week 8.

Tannehill completed 13 of 20 passes for 132 yards in the victory. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons also sustained an ankle injury, but he did not return.

The Titans (4-2) will face the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Houston. The Colts (3-3-1) will host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not return.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters in his postgame news conference that X-ray results on Metcalf's ankle were negative. The Seahawks star will undergo an MRI on Monday to further examine the injury.

Metcalf totaled one catch for 12 yards against the Chargers. His 418 receiving yards this season are second on the team to fellow wide receiver Tyler Lockett (468).

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson also was carted off the field in the Week 7 matchup. He sustained a knee injury and did not return. Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters the injury is "significant."

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams also sustained an injury and did not return. Williams told reporters that he sprained the his right ankle , but he will "be back."

The Seahawks (4-3) will host the New York Giants (6-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Seattle. The Chargers (4-3) will be on a bye in Week 8. They will face the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Nov. 6 in Atlanta.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sustained a concussion in the first quarter of a 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys . He did not return to the game. He must pass through the NFL concussion protocol to be cleared to return. Lions safety DeShon Elliott also left the game early due to cramping.

Cowboys guard Matt Farniok sustained a left hamstring injury and did not return. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz tweaked his right knee, but returned .

The Cowboys (5-2) will host the Chicago Bears (2-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Lions (1-5) will host the Miami Dolphins (4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Detroit.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, who started in Week 7 after Christian McCaffrey was traded, injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

He logged 73 yards from scrimmage and a score on 11 touches in the victory. Backup running back D'Onta Foreman totaled 17 touches for 145 yards in the win.

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage sustained a hamstring injury and did not return to the game. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) and cornerback Anthony Chesley (hamstring) also did not return.

The Panthers (2-5) will face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta. The Buccaneers (3-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Tampa, Fla.

Browns tight end David Njoku injured his left ankle in the third quarter of a 23-20 loss to the Ravens. He did not return.

Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown also was evaluated for a concussion in the loss. Harrison Bryant is the Browns' second-string tight end.

The Browns (2-5) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on Oct. 31 in Cleveland.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson sustained a neck injury in the fourth quarter of a 35-17 win over the Falcons. A source told NFL Network that the "hope" is that Hendrickson will return soon. A source told ESPN that the injury does "not appear serious."

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter and did not return against the Bengals.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard sustained a shoulder injury in the third quarter of a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Lazard totaled a team-high 55 yards on six catches in the loss. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a concussion and also did not return to the game. Commanders tight end Cole Turner also was ruled out due to a concussion.

The Packers (3-4) will face the Buffalo Bills (5-1) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Patriots will host the Bears in the NFL's Week 7 finale at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Foxborough, Mass.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com