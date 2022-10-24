ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

My toddler was hospitalized with RSV and is now terrified of going to the doctor. Here's how I help him get past his trauma.

By Anna Rollins
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0Ww7_0ikduMKq00
The author's son, Charlie, in the hospital.

Courtesy of Anna Rollins

  • My son, Charlie, was admitted to the hospital with RSV and pneumonia.
  • His stay lasted weeks, and he was sometimes restrained to be poked and examined.
  • These intrusions saved his life but also left him with medical trauma.

"Don't worry," the nurse assured me as I stood beside my son, Charlie, in his hospital crib. "He's so young, he won't remember any of this."

I raised an eyebrow at the nurse. I knew that even if Charlie could not remember the specifics of his experience, his body would recall the pain, perhaps even for years to come.

Charlie had been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit for RSV and pneumonia . Over the weeks he was there, he'd been restrained against his will, poked and prodded with needles and tubes pushed through his nostrils and down his throat. He was held down against his will to complete these interventions. Eventually, he was sedated, breathing with the help of supplemental oxygen, unable to consume food or drink by mouth.

The intrusions would save his life. They would also leave him with hospital trauma.

He started screaming and crying every time we went to the doctor

Charlie's encounter with medicine was "too much, too fast, too soon" — descriptors that characterize most traumatic experiences.

When many think of trauma, they do not consider something that resulted in a person's ultimate good. Charlie's hospitalization saved his life, after all. But even experiences that are necessary or beneficial can be registered in a person's body as traumatic.

I saw the effects of Charlie's trauma during our first follow-up appointment at the hospital after discharge. His body language changed from relaxed to tense immediately upon approaching the building.

By the time we were directed to an exam room, he was screaming and crying. He tugged at my clothes and pulled my hair. He begged me to save him from what he remembered was a dangerous environment.

As doctors and nurses entered the room to talk to us, he attacked them by pulling random objects out of my purse — a pen, some lip gloss, my wallet — to throw and use as weapons against the people he perceived as having hurt him in the past.

Though future medical appointments would not be as intense as that first appointment post-discharge, Charlie continues to appear triggered in most medical settings.

As the US is experiencing a pediatric hospital surge so early in the season due to RSV, hospital trauma is, unfortunately, something many parents may soon be navigating.

Here are some ways I've helped Charlie process his traumatic experience.

We use narration

Placing a traumatic event within a narrative structure can be healing for anyone processing painful past events. It is unsettling to believe in a world that is random and without meaning. By giving Charlie language to describe his life experience — a plot with cause and effect, and ultimately, a happy ending — he can have a framework for understanding the fear and pain he suffered in the hospital.

I narrate this experience for Charlie in the same way I would tell him other stories or read books to him during the day. I may say something like, "One day, Charlie, you got very sick and you had to go to the hospital. You were scared and in pain, but you were so brave. Mommy and daddy were right beside you. You started feeling better, and you were able to leave the hospital. Now you're home and well. Your body is so strong, and you are so courageous."

This practice of narration both validates Charlie's emotions and serves as a sort of exposure therapy , one of the primary therapies for processing traumatic events.

We do b reathing exercises

"Breathe through your nose like you're smelling a flower," I instruct Charlie as I pull out a thermometer to take his temperature. "Now breathe out of your mouth like you're a dragon." I follow my own directions as a model for him to imitate. Research shows that mindfulness exercises, like deep breathing, can reduce PTSD symptoms.

After several rounds of basic breathwork, Charlie's posture will often soften into my lap. Rather than the thermometer triggering his fight-or-flight response, I am able to see if he has a fever without it turning into a stressful experience for both of us.

My goal as I help Charlie navigate triggers related to his hospital trauma is not to ignore or dismiss his experience. Ultimately, I want Charlie to know that he is safe to be in his body.

Anna Rollins is currently working on a memoir about embodiment and spirituality.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
The Independent

Three-week-old baby likely suffocated to death in his mother’s sling, coroner finds

A three-week-old likely suffocated to death in a fabric sling worn by his mother, a coroner has found.The death of Harvey McGlinn occured in New South Wales, Australia in 2019, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that the infant was found pale and motionless when his mother Tattika Dunn unwrapped her sling at a community health centre.Despite receiving immediate CPR, staff was unable to revive the child, according to the outlet. A coroner in NSW said in findings published on Thursday that the cause of death was likely due to “the position of Harvey‘s neck.”“The evidence establishes that the position...
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
The Independent

Sisters give birth to identical twin girls within three months of each other

Two sisters received a surprise of a lifetime after they both discovered they were having identical twins at the same time.Megan O’Brien, 29, and sister Sara Seyler, 32, fell pregnant with identical twin girls and gave birth within three months of one another last year.O’Brien gave birth to Lilah and Josie on 21 November 2021, while Seyler had Lennon and Parker on 8 February 2022.The pregnancies were even more surprising as twins do not run in the family, although O’Brien’s husband Matt is a triplet.The odds of a woman having identical twins is roughly 250 to one. But a...
Insider

Insider

644K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy