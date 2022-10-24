Ohio State's Nov. 5 Game At Northwestern To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

The Buckeyes will play their third straight noon game when they travel to Evanston to take on the Wildcats.

The Big Ten announced on Monday morning that Ohio State 's Nov. 5 game at Northwestern will kick off at 12 p.m. on ABC.

This will be the third straight (and fourth overall) noon game for the Buckeyes, who are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa and travel to State College to take on Penn State this coming weekend.

Ohio State has won nine straight games against Northwestern dating back to a 33-27 overtime loss in Evanston in 2004. That includes victories in the 2018 and 2020 Big Ten Championship Games and four wins on the road.

The Wildcats won their season opener against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, but have lost six straight game since then. They’re coming off a 31-24 loss at Maryland on Saturday and travel to Iowa this coming weekend before hosting the Buckeyes.

