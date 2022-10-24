Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Stock Closes Out Its Best Day Since 2020
Apple stock rose 7.5% on Friday, a day after it reported September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note Friday. Apple stock rose...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Safe Port in the Storm:' Why Investors Rewarded Apple But Fled Its Big Tech Peers After Earnings
Apple's performance during earnings this week got a drastically different reaction from investors than other Big Tech companies. Apple shares were up about 7% Friday morning after it reported earnings Thursday. Microsoft and Alphabet had their worst days of the year Wednesday. Meta plunged 24% Thursday, and Amazon was down...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple – Shares of Apple jumped 8% after the technology giant beat both top and bottom line estimates when it reported earnings results for its latest quarter. Intel – The chip stock popped 10% after surpassing analysts' estimates for the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, expected to conclude with a 0.75 percentage point...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Travel Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their portfolios to take advantage of hot travel demand. "People aren't shifting from online to in-person shopping," he explained. "They're going places. They're doing things." CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pinterest Shares Soar on Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as It Bucks Online Ads Trend
Pinterest beat on both revenue and earnings per share. The company bucked the trend in online advertising, which has taken a toll on rivals like Meta and Snap. Pinterest posted a loss of $65 million. Pinterest shares soared over 12% in extended trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Here's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk's First Day Owning Twitter Leads to Havoc and a Possible Hoax About Layoffs
[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, a person who walked out...
