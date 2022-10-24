New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears on Monday night football

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots play against Chicago Bears Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

Chicago is 2-4 on the year and coming off 10 days of rest since their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are 3-3, winning 38 to 15 against the Browns on Sunday. October 16th.

The Bears have scored just 93 points so far this season, ranking 30th of 32 NFL teams with the last-ranked passing attack. That said, Monday night’s weather will allow them to rely on their rushing attack, the second-most productive in the league, averaging 170 yards per game. On defense, they allow the second most rushing yards of any team and the third-least passing yards.

The offensive line have let more pass rushers through than any other team in the NFL, with 23 sacks allowed this year.

Historically, the Patriots have all the reason to be confident. These two teams have met 14 times in their history and the Patriots have won 10 of those. The Bears last win was December 10, 2000.

The last time the Bears won on the road against the Pats? Older fans may remember… Super Bowl 20 back in 1986. The 46-10 beatdown stood as the most lopsided Super Bowl win for 30 years until Super Bowl 50 back in 2015.

Patriots are calling back to their history Monday night, wearing silver pants for the first time since 2019.

New England Patriots Schedule

Sunday: September 11 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Miami Dolphins (CBS) 7-20 LOSS

Sunday: September 18 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Pittsburg Steelers (CBS) 17-14 WIN

Sunday: September 25 at 1:00 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at New England (FOX) 37-26 LOSS

Sunday: October 2 at 4:25 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers (CBS) 24-27 LOSS

Sunday: October 9 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions at New England (FOX) 0-29 WIN

Sunday: October 16 at 1 p.m. – New England at Cleveland Browns (CBS) 38-15 WIN

Monday: October 24 at 8:15 p.m. – Chicago Bears at New England (ESPN)

Sunday: October 30 at 1 p.m. – New England at New York Jets (CBS)

Sunday: November 6 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts at New England (CBS)

WEEK 10 – BYE WEEK

Sunday: November 20 at 1 p.m. – New York Jets at New England (CBS)

Thursday: November 24 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Minnesota Vikings (NBC/22News)

(NBC/22News) Thursday: December 1 at 8:15 p.m. – Buffalo Bills at New England (PRIME)

Monday: December 12 at 8:15 p.m. – New England at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)

Sunday: December 18 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC/22News)

(NBC/22News) Saturday: December 24 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals at New England (CBS)

Sunday: January 1 at 1 p.m. – Miami Dolphins at New England (CBS)

Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 – New England at Buffalo Bills (TBD)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.