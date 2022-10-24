Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
On Milwaukee
On the Burger Trail: The Smoked Brisket Smashburger at Sweet Smoke BBQ
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to...
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee-inspired Halloween costumes
MILWAUKEE - Show your city some love this Halloween! Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee joins us with some of her own Milwaukee-inspired Halloween costumes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas coupon: Save $6 on carload admission, 2022 season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin. We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 6. – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $20 for a carload or minivan).
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee Halloween Weekend: Oct. 28-31
There’s three packed days of trick-or-treating happening in the Milwaukee area. Don’t know where to go? Refer to our guide for neighborhoods, dates and times. SATURDAY FROM 1-5 P.M. | 839 S. 5TH ST. Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts by...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died
October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed while sleeping 13 years ago, podcast sheds new light
MILWAUKEE - Ashleigh Love, 19, was shot and killed 13 years ago by an intruder who came into her home while she was sleeping, and the killer got away. Over a decade later, there's been no justice for her family. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a podcast was released with the hope it will help turn up her killer.
WISN
Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
kenosha.com
7 Jack Andrea favorites you’ll find at Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Coopers Uptown makes its grand opening noon Wednesday (Oct. 26), local residents will discover many of the popular...
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
CBS 58
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list
MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
The Waukesha victims included an 8-year-old boy, a loving grandmother and a woman excited to make her debut in the Dancing Grannies
Six people ranging in age from the elderly to a child have died in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident from November 21, 2021.
