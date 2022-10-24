ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian commander: The world ‘should be worried’ about Putin nuclear threat

By Julia Mueller
 4 days ago
FILE – A firefighter looks at a part of a wall falling from the residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces on Monday said the world “should be worried” about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons.

“I must agree with you that we are and should be worried, and I do believe that such a threat really exists, and we have to take it into account,” Gen. Oleksandr Syrskiy said of Putin’s threats in an interview aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday.

Syrskiy’s comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday called his counterparts in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Turkey to warn that Ukraine is preparing a “provocation” with a radioactive bomb.

Reports and readouts show officials in the U.S., the United Kingdom and France rejected the allegations, but concerns were heightened that Russia may be attempting to stoke a pretext for its own attack.

“Of course I think we are winning, because first and foremost we are winning mentally, and we have success on the front line,” said Syrskiy, who is leading Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

After recent battlefield setbacks, Russia has appeared to retaliate with a renewed surge of strikes throughout Ukraine, targeting the country’s infrastructure and power grid ahead of winter.

Putin also continues to provoke international concern over the potential use of nuclear weapons during the war.

Syrskiy says the war will be over “when Ukrainian flags will fly all over our borders, including Crimea.”

Comments / 48

Inglorious
4d ago

It's so unfathomable to think someone is willing to kill us, themselves, the Earth & all the countless forms of incredible life we have on this planet. Earth is probably 1 in a zillion planets that have all these sweet animals.

Reply
18
Eric West
4d ago

got me a under ground bunker and supplies thats been stocked up for years and a hole lot of weapons and arms to protect my family they are all that matter not Ukraine or anyone els.

Reply(5)
12
Guest
4d ago

...I don't give a rat's behind what a Ukrainian commander says- until Putin threatens US or NATO directly fight your own fn war. 😌

Reply
10
