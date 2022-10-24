Former Clayton CFO sues county, commissioners over dismissal

Former Clayton CFO Ramona Thurman Bivins has filed a lawsuit against the county and three of its commissioners over her dismissal earlier this year.

Bivins is seeking back pay, including benefits and pay raises, as well as severance of about $85,000 in the lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

The lawsuit names commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick as defendants in addition to the county. It accuses the three commissioners and the county of breach of contract and retaliation in the board’s 3-2 decision to terminate her contract in June.

Bivins alleges that despite receiving “strong evaluations and regular merit pay raises,” she was terminated because her husband supported Commission DeMont Davis in his reelection earlier this year. Franklin, Anderson and Hambrick supported Davis’ opponent, according to the lawsuit.

During the June vote, neither Franklin, Anderson or Hambrick gave a reason for their decision to dismiss Bivins. Davis and Commission Chairman Jeff Turner voted to renew her contract.

Neither Franklin, Anderson nor Hambrick could be immediately reached for comment.

Story is developing.

