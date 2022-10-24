ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, GA

Former Clayton CFO sues county, commissioners over dismissal

By Leon Stafford - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdWaL_0ikdtG4h00

Former Clayton CFO Ramona Thurman Bivins has filed a lawsuit against the county and three of its commissioners over her dismissal earlier this year.

Bivins is seeking back pay, including benefits and pay raises, as well as severance of about $85,000 in the lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

The lawsuit names commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick as defendants in addition to the county. It accuses the three commissioners and the county of breach of contract and retaliation in the board’s 3-2 decision to terminate her contract in June.

Bivins alleges that despite receiving “strong evaluations and regular merit pay raises,” she was terminated because her husband supported Commission DeMont Davis in his reelection earlier this year. Franklin, Anderson and Hambrick supported Davis’ opponent, according to the lawsuit.

During the June vote, neither Franklin, Anderson or Hambrick gave a reason for their decision to dismiss Bivins. Davis and Commission Chairman Jeff Turner voted to renew her contract.

Neither Franklin, Anderson nor Hambrick could be immediately reached for comment.

Story is developing.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
HART COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting

A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge

DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Smoky Mountain News

Jackson County man to spend life in prison after jury verdict

A 40-year-old Jackson County man will spend the remainder of his life behind bars for the repeated sexual assault of two young girls, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said today. Following a jury verdict and prior to sentencing, Kenneth David Groat admitted to committing the crimes he had been charged...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $3.295M Distinguished Estate Offers Breathtaking Views of Lake Chatuge, Surrounding Mountains Like No Other in Hayesville, NC

The Estate in Hayesville is a luxurious home featuring beautiful landscape and luxurious comforts now available for sale. This home located at 238 McIntosh Cir, Hayesville, North Carolina; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call James Richard Andrews – Century 21 Black Bear Realty (Phone: 706 896-8633) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hayesville.
HAYESVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC volleyball injury should renew call to protect girls’ sports

A single spike in a western N.C. high school girls’ volleyball game has grabbed the attention of people around the world and reignited the debate over whether males belong in girls’ sports. In the September game — between Hiawassee Dam High in Cherokee County and Highlands High in Macon County — a male Highlands player who identifies as a girl delivered a brutal spike directly into the face of a female Hiawasee Dam player.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
78K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy