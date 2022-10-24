Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Results of Rhode Island’s affordable housing tracker to be released Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The results of Rhode Island’s affordable housing tracker will be released Friday morning. Gov. Dan McKee will speak at a press conference after the release of HousingWork RI’s 2022 Housing Fact Book. No further information was released.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island commits $9.5 million to support people experiencing housing insecurity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee committed $9.5 million in federal funds to support residents experiencing housing insecurity on Friday. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot at securing and maintaining safe housing,” said McKee. According to HousingWorksRI, there are over 414,000 households...
ABC6.com
McKee announces $8.5M in funding to support Rhode Island childcare facilities
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced the recipients of the first round of funding through the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund Thursday morning. According to a release, the fund allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in the state. The first installment of $8.5 million...
ABC6.com
‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ raises over $10K towards cancer research in Rhode Island
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens got together on Friday morning for the annual “Coaches vs. Cancer” breakfast to share and listen to stories about those who have battled the deadly disease. The four Division 1 men’s basketball coaches in the state were on a panel adding...
ABC6.com
Health care workers for 2 Rhode Island hospitals, hospice center authorize 10-day strike notice
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The union representing health care workers at two Rhode Island hospitals and a hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals and Prospect represents workers at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice.
ABC6.com
First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders to get a little relief on gas bills starting in November
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Utilities Commission announced on Friday that Rhode Islanders won’t see as big of a hike on their gas bills next month. In September, Rhode Island Energy filed a rate proposal to increase the annual cost of gas for a typical gas customer by 15%, which is nearly $167.
ABC6.com
First Lady Jill Biden focuses on the future of education at Rhode Island College stop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Jill Biden joined Gov. Dan McKee and several other Rhode Island Democrats for an event at Rhode Island College Wednesday. Biden met with students and educators at the college to recruit future educators into the profession. She was advocating for better pay, recruitment,...
ABC6.com
Beisel, Cooley Highlight 2022 Class Inducted Into RIIL Hall of Fame Wednesday
WARWICK, RI (July 15, 2022) – The following distinguished athletes, coaches, officials and administrators will be inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League High School Athletic Hall of Fame-Class of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Elizabeth Beisel. Arguably the best female swimmer...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
ABC6.com
McKee sends cabinet raises’ proposal to General Assembly, Senate Pres. in support
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and his administration has forwarded his proposed salary raises for cabinet members to the General Assembly Thursday. The raises sent to the legislature are the same that were outlined Sept. 26. The raises are for 12 cabinet positions with increases ranging from...
ABC6.com
Fishermen discover World War II explosive device off coast of Rhode Island
NEW SHOREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A fishing crew pulled in a World War II era explosive device off the coast of Rhode Island earlier this week. The fisherman reported the device to the United States Coast Guard Tuesday, who then called-in the United States Navy. The three crew members...
ABC6.com
New poll shows Fung and Magaziner neck-and-neck for Congressional District 2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new polling memo released Wednesday by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee shows Rhode Island’s Congressional District 2 race is neck-and-neck. The poll has both Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung tied with 48% of respondents supporting both candidates. “Democrats have...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police bust North Shore drug ring, seize more than 74K counterfeit prescription pills
BOSTON (WLNE) — A North Shore drug trafficking organization has been busted after Massachusetts State Police seized more than 24 kilograms of prescription drugs. State police said they arrested 23 people Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. According to...
