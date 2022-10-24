ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Beisel, Cooley Highlight 2022 Class Inducted Into RIIL Hall of Fame Wednesday

WARWICK, RI (July 15, 2022) – The following distinguished athletes, coaches, officials and administrators will be inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League High School Athletic Hall of Fame-Class of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Elizabeth Beisel. Arguably the best female swimmer...
WARWICK, RI

