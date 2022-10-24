Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock elementary school was on alert after shots fired nearby, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on...
‘No continued threat to the public,’ LPD says in deadly North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement on Thursday afternoon about the fatal shooting of Servero Losoya, 55, in North Lubbock on Friday, October 21. In the newest statement, LPD reassured the community that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the...
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened at 19th and Detroit Avenue at around 4 p.m. According to the reports, a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV were involved in the three-vehicle crash.
Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People
A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
One-vehicle rollover in South Lubbock, LSO and DPS respond
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle roll over on 132nd and County Road 2300 around 10:00 a.m. The injuries were unknown at the time, LSO said. Keep checking back for more updates.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
UPDATED: Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
Lubbock man nearly run off the road by ex-girlfriend, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock driver was almost forced off the road while going south on West Loop 289 on Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was stopped in the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue when someone, later...
Neighbors shocked after shots fired, arson kills 4 people
LUBBOCK, Texas — Several neighbors were shocked after four people were found dead in a house fire near 124th Street and Oxford Avenue. The victims were identified as Angelica Vasquez, 46, Felipe Madrid, 18, Andres Madrid,15, and William Boyles, 48. Neighbors told EverythingLubbock.com the oldest son, Felipe, was heavily involved in band at Lubbock High […]
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
1 arrested on alleged ‘forgery by passing’ in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street. According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived. Police said that officers found two people in […]
Man with history of ‘assaultive behavior’ arrested after SWAT standoff, court documents say
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested after engaging in a standoff with the Lubbock Police Department SWAT team in the 2100 block of 99th Street on Wednesday morning, according to official court records. According to a probable cause affidavit, Michael Solveson, 44, of Clovis, threatened the victim with...
Stabbing in Central Lubbock leaves one hurt, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a stabbing near 35th Street and Peoria Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:11 p.m. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim had moderate injuries. Other first responders described the injuries as serious. This is a developing story. Check […]
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
