Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
Rochester police officer cleared in fatal shooting of axe-wielding man
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an axe-wielding man who allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza on S. Broadway in Rochester in July 2022. **To view body camera and squad car video of the incident, CLICK HERE** (WARNING: Viewer...
Convicted Rochester ‘Drug Kingpin’ Returning to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sent to prison two decades ago for being the ringleader of a major drug trafficking operation is headed back to prison. 65-year-old Anthony Osborne Senior was given a five-year prison sentence today for his conviction on a third-degree drug charge. He pleaded guilty back in April to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with Rochester police.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Rochester man assaulted over vape pens; three arrested
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was assaulted by three teenagers during a would-be vape sale Wednesday morning. Kelvin Cooper, 18, and two juvenile boys — a Rochester 15-year-old and a St. Charles 17-year-old — face charges of 1st-degree robbery, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester police department said.
UPDATE: N Broadway assault suspect found with missing girl
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Rochester teenager accused of assault on N Broadway was found with a missing Stewartville girl, according to the juvenile girl’s father. Jacob George Bale, 18, was allegedly spotted on N Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE with the Stewartville girl around 7:20 p.m., according to Rochester police.
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Schwickerts reports weekend break-in, burglary
(ABC 6 News) – A break-in and burglary at Schwickerts Tecta America in Stewartville in still under investigation, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Although law enforcement has received surveillance video of the incident, there is no suspect, Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said. According to...
Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Austin man arrested for attacking people with metal pipe
AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man was arrested this week for allegedly attacking two people with a metal pipe. Robert Marshall, 47, is facing three felony charges and is being held in the Mower County Jail. Authorities said Marshall was in the 400 block of 9th St. NE. on the...
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty. Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked...
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
Warrant issued for one-half of couple accused of exploiting elderly adult
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a warrant for one-half of a Chatfield couple accused of financially exploiting an older relative, after he failed to appear at a hearing Thursday. Bruce and Deborah Amundson are accused of six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, after...
Pedestrian injured in NW crosswalk crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old Rochester woman was taken to St. Marys with possible leg and internal injuries after being struck in a NW crosswalk. Rochester police responded to the intersection of 37th Street and W River Parkway NW at about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. They found...
Rochester man receives 4 years probation after hit-and-run
(ABC 6 News) – Quinn Pribyl was sentenced to four years’ probation after injuring a Byron woman in a March hit-and-run crash. The Rochester man was also sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 3 days served, and received 59 hours of community service in lieu of a $590 fine.
[Watch] Police Pursue Minnesota Man Driving On Just Rims
What do you do when you have an active arrest warrant and a junk heap of a vehicle and the police are attempting to pull you over? Well this guy decided to make a run for it with 2 flat tires and just driving on the rims. Certainly can't make for a smooth ride.
