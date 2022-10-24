ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

therealdeal.com

Cutler Bay approves $100M senior living mixed-use project

An AJP Ventures-led development team can move forward with a $100 million mixed-use complex featuring senior living apartments in Cutler Bay. Last week, the Cutler Bay Town Council unanimously approved The Contemporary & MedSquare, a project with 42,000 square feet of medical office, 19,000 square feet of retail and 196 apartments for individuals 55 and older. Surrounded by a lake, the development site is on nearly 19 acres at Southwest 216 Street and Southwest 90th Court.
CUTLER BAY, FL
therealdeal.com

Miami Beach condo evacuated over structural concerns

Residents of a 164-unit Miami Beach condominium were evacuated Thursday after engineers raised concerns about a deteriorated garage beam that they suspect supports the entire building. City officials and the condo board ordered the 14-story Port Royale Condominium at 6969 Collins Avenue emptied in a notice issued shortly before 5...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Axonic scoops up Lauderdale Lakes multifamily in $64M deal

The New York-based residential real estate investment firm scooped up the Bella Vista apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes for $63.6 million, according to records. Axonic borrowed $45.6 million from KeyBank to finance the purchase. Seller Integra Investments developed the community at 3541 Northwest 30th Place as part of a larger...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
therealdeal.com

Ohio firm pays $29M for oceanfront co-op in Palm Beach County

Waterfront property in the Sunshine State is still red hot. An Ohio real estate firm paid $29 million for a co-op property in Ocean Ridge that was terminated, paving the way for redevelopment. Edwards Companies of Columbus, Ohio, acquired the 22-unit co-op at 6855 North Ocean Boulevard, property records show....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

NY’s Kalimian family buys South Beach Walgreens for $35M

A member of New York’s Kalimian family made a retail investment at the entrance of South Beach. Debra Kalimian of A&R Kalimian Realty, through an affiliate, bought the 24,000-square-foot Walgreens building at 509 Collins Avenue from New York-based Allied Partners, according to records. The two-story building was constructed in 1995 on 0.3 acres. It’s unclear if the purchase is by Debra Kalimian alone or on behalf of the entire family, which mostly owns New York real estate assets.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Lincoln scores $103M construction loan for Doral apartments

With interest rates poised to continue rising, Lincoln Property Company pulled the trigger on a major construction loan for its planned multifamily project in Doral. The Dallas-based firm secured a $102.9 million loan to build apartments on 3.4 acres at 3450 Northwest 85th Court, the last vacant site at the Park Square at Doral mixed-use development. Santander Bank acted as administrative agent for a group of lenders that provided the financing, records show.
DORAL, FL
therealdeal.com

Homeowners drop lawsuit over Ugo Colombo Grove Isle project approvals

UPDATED, Oct. 27, 12:55 p.m.: A neighborhood association and a group of Coconut Grove homeowners are backing off their lawsuit alleging city of Miami officials improperly approved construction of a proposed waterfront condominium in Grove Isle — at least for now. Last week, Tigertail Association, led by more than...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Peebles affiliate must pay $1M in sanctions over Bath Club dispute

An entity tied to developer Don Peebles is once again on the hook for $1 million after a court denied its latest attempt to fight off sanctions over a dispute at the Bath Club in Miami Beach. Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment owns the historic and private membership club, which dates...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Pembroke Pines approves 410 affordable apartments for seniors

Miami Jewish Health Systems and a partner won site plan approval for 410 apartments in Pembroke Pines with below-market rents for tenants 62 and older who have low or moderate income. Not-for-profit Miami Jewish Health and San Francisco-based McDowell. Housing Partners won approval for Douglas Gardens IV and VI. The...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

