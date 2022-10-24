Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
therealdeal.com
Cutler Bay approves $100M senior living mixed-use project
An AJP Ventures-led development team can move forward with a $100 million mixed-use complex featuring senior living apartments in Cutler Bay. Last week, the Cutler Bay Town Council unanimously approved The Contemporary & MedSquare, a project with 42,000 square feet of medical office, 19,000 square feet of retail and 196 apartments for individuals 55 and older. Surrounded by a lake, the development site is on nearly 19 acres at Southwest 216 Street and Southwest 90th Court.
therealdeal.com
Miami Beach condo evacuated over structural concerns
Residents of a 164-unit Miami Beach condominium were evacuated Thursday after engineers raised concerns about a deteriorated garage beam that they suspect supports the entire building. City officials and the condo board ordered the 14-story Port Royale Condominium at 6969 Collins Avenue emptied in a notice issued shortly before 5...
therealdeal.com
Axonic scoops up Lauderdale Lakes multifamily in $64M deal
The New York-based residential real estate investment firm scooped up the Bella Vista apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes for $63.6 million, according to records. Axonic borrowed $45.6 million from KeyBank to finance the purchase. Seller Integra Investments developed the community at 3541 Northwest 30th Place as part of a larger...
therealdeal.com
Ohio firm pays $29M for oceanfront co-op in Palm Beach County
Waterfront property in the Sunshine State is still red hot. An Ohio real estate firm paid $29 million for a co-op property in Ocean Ridge that was terminated, paving the way for redevelopment. Edwards Companies of Columbus, Ohio, acquired the 22-unit co-op at 6855 North Ocean Boulevard, property records show....
therealdeal.com
NY’s Kalimian family buys South Beach Walgreens for $35M
A member of New York’s Kalimian family made a retail investment at the entrance of South Beach. Debra Kalimian of A&R Kalimian Realty, through an affiliate, bought the 24,000-square-foot Walgreens building at 509 Collins Avenue from New York-based Allied Partners, according to records. The two-story building was constructed in 1995 on 0.3 acres. It’s unclear if the purchase is by Debra Kalimian alone or on behalf of the entire family, which mostly owns New York real estate assets.
therealdeal.com
Lincoln scores $103M construction loan for Doral apartments
With interest rates poised to continue rising, Lincoln Property Company pulled the trigger on a major construction loan for its planned multifamily project in Doral. The Dallas-based firm secured a $102.9 million loan to build apartments on 3.4 acres at 3450 Northwest 85th Court, the last vacant site at the Park Square at Doral mixed-use development. Santander Bank acted as administrative agent for a group of lenders that provided the financing, records show.
therealdeal.com
Homeowners drop lawsuit over Ugo Colombo Grove Isle project approvals
UPDATED, Oct. 27, 12:55 p.m.: A neighborhood association and a group of Coconut Grove homeowners are backing off their lawsuit alleging city of Miami officials improperly approved construction of a proposed waterfront condominium in Grove Isle — at least for now. Last week, Tigertail Association, led by more than...
therealdeal.com
Peebles affiliate must pay $1M in sanctions over Bath Club dispute
An entity tied to developer Don Peebles is once again on the hook for $1 million after a court denied its latest attempt to fight off sanctions over a dispute at the Bath Club in Miami Beach. Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment owns the historic and private membership club, which dates...
therealdeal.com
Pembroke Pines approves 410 affordable apartments for seniors
Miami Jewish Health Systems and a partner won site plan approval for 410 apartments in Pembroke Pines with below-market rents for tenants 62 and older who have low or moderate income. Not-for-profit Miami Jewish Health and San Francisco-based McDowell. Housing Partners won approval for Douglas Gardens IV and VI. The...
therealdeal.com
Change up: Pitcher turned financial adviser buys in Palm Beach Gardens
Retired Padres and Mets pitcher Frank Seminara is heading to a new home in South Florida. The former MLB pro turned Morgan Stanley financial adviser downsized from his waterfront property in Jupiter to another waterfront property in Palm Beach Gardens. Tony Hernandez is representing Seminara in the buying and selling...
