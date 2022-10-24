A member of New York’s Kalimian family made a retail investment at the entrance of South Beach. Debra Kalimian of A&R Kalimian Realty, through an affiliate, bought the 24,000-square-foot Walgreens building at 509 Collins Avenue from New York-based Allied Partners, according to records. The two-story building was constructed in 1995 on 0.3 acres. It’s unclear if the purchase is by Debra Kalimian alone or on behalf of the entire family, which mostly owns New York real estate assets.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO