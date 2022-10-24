ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

joe2473
4d ago

She just wants to move the problem not solve it. Also why are you on the radio? Are you afraid of people asking questions that were not approved by you and your staff?

keny brea
4d ago

take look on alls the trash tha the city has arount the mass connection and almos alls the green area special.around route like storrow drive i thing she isnot prepares to deal whit a city like bosto

bobby.beach
4d ago

She's in way over her head. If Maura Healey gets elected with Rachel Rollins, Boston will become California Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta in no time you throw Los Angeles in there to

WBUR

Community leaders discuss Boston's recent uptick in violence

Community leaders discuss Boston's recent uptick in violence. This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 28. Tiziana Dearing is our host. After a recent uptick in violence in Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu met with community leaders on Tuesday. The next day, another person was shot and killed in a barbershop. We speak with Massachusetts State Rep. Liz Miranda, and Rev. Kevin Peterson about the community response to these acts of violence.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Here's the Red Line work the T is (and isn't) planning this fall

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! While I'm happy to have a bit more sun back in our lives, I did appreciate everyone’s spooky fog photos this week, from downtown Boston to the Mass. Ave bridge to the Public Garden.
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Set in Boston: Seeing the city through a foundational crime movie

Set in Boston: Seeing the city through a foundational crime movie. To celebrate, analyze and better understand Boston's depiction in film, we're bringing you a new series of segments called "Set in Boston." For each segment, we'll talk about one specific movie set in Boston, and discuss what it can tell us about Boston's cinematic representation, and how that does, or doesn't, reflect our actual community.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

WBUR ranks among top women-led businesses in Massachusetts

WBUR, Boston's NPR and a national public media leader, has claimed its spot on the "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts 2022" list for the first time. Margaret Low, chief executive officer, joins fellow recipients across industries – with companies like Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, EY and the New England Aquarium also represented this year.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Planning for a livelier downtown Boston means moving beyond offices

Boston's downtown was clobbered by COVID. Foot traffic is still around half of what it was pre-pandemic, as people abandon their high-rise offices to work from home. According to city officials, only 30% of offices downtown are currently occupied. City officials have been thinking about how to breathe life back...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston pastor calls for state of emergency after another fatal shooting

BOSTON - After the fourth fatal shooting in the city in less than a week, community leaders in Boston are saying enough is enough. Pastor Valerie Copeland is joining the list of other religious leaders who are calling on the city and police department to do more to stop the violence. "Without the proper intervention, resources or solutions applied over a period of time then we get these cycles," said Copeland. The pastor was born and raised in Boston and has spent years preaching in Dorchester. She knows this neighborhood well and better yet, knows how people are thinking and feeling here. Copeland...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school

DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Milton-based mom band has rocked out on porches and stages from Massachusetts to LA

Milton-based mom band has rocked out on porches and stages from Massachusetts to LA. Cognoscenti, WBUR’s ideas and opinion page, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. As part of the celebration, Radio Boston will be featuring a few Cog contributors for an extended conversation about their work. We kick off the series with Joanna Weiss and learn about her Milton-based mom rock band, the Lazy Susans.
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA

