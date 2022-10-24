BOSTON - After the fourth fatal shooting in the city in less than a week, community leaders in Boston are saying enough is enough. Pastor Valerie Copeland is joining the list of other religious leaders who are calling on the city and police department to do more to stop the violence. "Without the proper intervention, resources or solutions applied over a period of time then we get these cycles," said Copeland. The pastor was born and raised in Boston and has spent years preaching in Dorchester. She knows this neighborhood well and better yet, knows how people are thinking and feeling here. Copeland...

