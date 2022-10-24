Read full article on original website
What You Need to Know – Election 2022
Election Day in Colorado is coming, and here’s what you need to know. Ballots were mailed to all active registered voters the week of October 17. Remember, the entire state is mailing ballots at the same time, so be patient. If you don’t receive your ballot by October 26, contact the Larimer County Elections office (970-498-7820) for a replacement. If you’re going to be out of town before ballot delivery and won’t be back in town until after the election, call the elections office to make other arrangements.
Colorado Startup Loan Fund Introduces New Financing Options to Help Small Businesses Grow
The Colorado Startup Loan Fund, announced recently by the Polis Administration and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new financing options for small business owners across Colorado looking to start, restart, or restructure a business. The Fund will focus on serving business owners who have historically encountered barriers to bank financing so they can start and grow the types of thriving businesses that make up the heart of the Colorado economy and communities.
BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Announces 12 Candidates for 25th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Nine businesses and three nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during...
UCHealth is Partnering with EnlitenAI to Monitor Patients with Drug-Resistant Epilepsy at Home
UCHealth and EnlitenAI have been awarded an Advanced Industries grant from the State of Colorado to study the applicability of a cloud platform for the personalized management of seizures in epileptic patients, especially those with drug-resistant epilepsy. A team of researchers and clinicians at UCHealth will lead efforts for the...
Obesity on the Rise, Banner Health Offers Lasting Solutions
Obesity rates in Colorado are ranked among the lowest in the U.S. but experts warn they are climbing every year. Since 1995, obesity in our state has increased by 128%, and right now, more than 25% of the population is considered obese. Despite such low numbers in comparison to national...
Colorado’s Minimum Wage to Increase by Nearly a Dollar per Hour in January
Recently, Governor Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, which is currently $12.56 per hour for 2022, and will increase to $13.65 per hour in 2023, an 8.68% increase. Annually adjusting the minimum wage for inflation is a voter-approved mandate in the Colorado Constitution. The new minimum wage will take effect on January 1, 2023.
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO and WYDOT Studying Public Transit Opportunities Between North Front Range, CO and Cheyenne, WY
A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and Wyoming Department of Transportation are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime through October 17 at cowytransitstudy.com.
Fort Collins Area Chamber and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Announce Partnership with Colorado Succeeds
The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado have announced their partnership with Colorado Succeeds to explore the resources available for career-connected learning in Northern Colorado has reached its first milestone. The purpose of this partnership is to understand what programs and resources already exist and discover new opportunities to support learners in achieving career and post-secondary success in a way that ultimately supports the economic well-being of our region.
UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Plans Major Expansion
Investment will help meet growing demand for exceptional medical care in northern Colorado plus establish a new cancer center in Loveland. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) is planning a major expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of northern Colorado. The highlights of the expansion project include a...
Northern Colorado Workforce Development Partnership Between Weld and Larimer County First in State
In order to best serve the residents and businesses of the northern Colorado region and to ensure the success of common workforce development goals, the Weld County Board of Commissioners, alongside the Larimer County Board of Commissioners, have signed and approved the first regional workforce memorandum of understanding between Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC) and Larimer County Economic & Workforce Development (LCEWD).
Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients
Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
Affordable Connectivity Program to Help Families Connect
A federal program announced in May to help Colorado households afford internet service and connect is now available to eligible households. The Affordable Connectivity Program [ACP] is a program administered by the Federal Communications Commission [FCC]. Many Internet Service Providers, including those that offer landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the ACP.
