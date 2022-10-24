ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 27, 2022

A deputy responded to the 21000 block of State Route 245 to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road, struck a barn, and then fled the scene. A crash report was taken, #80-22-463. 10:10am Injury Crash. Deputies and units from the Jerome Township...
MARYSVILLE, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County

The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Planning Commission To Consider Zoning Changes, Amrine Meadows Plats

MARYSVILLE – The Planning Commission for the City of Marysville will be conducting a public hearing Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 209 S. Main St. to consider four applications. In old business, two applications are requests for zoning code amendments to Part Eleven of...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Wants Your Opinion

UNION COUNTY – Union County is currently going through a Comprehensive Plan update. These updates are typically updated every 5-10 years and help to set the blueprint for development. Union County and their surrounding partners are looking for public input and feedback as they initiate the start for updating...
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

U.C. Commission Greeted With Light Agenda

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Commissioners were met with a light agenda at today’s regular meeting in which the names of the companies that intend to bid on a contract with the county for fiber installation were opened and read into the record. Board President Steve Robinson noted...
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE

