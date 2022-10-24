JOHNSTON COUNTY – A store clerk has been criminally charged following a single-vehicle collision that left the driver seriously injured. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified ALE of a collision on Highway 39 in Johnston County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gracen Simmons, 20, of Middlesex who suffered serious injuries in the single vehicle crash. Malt beverages were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were believed to be a contributing factor.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO