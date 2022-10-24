Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Aaron Ralph Cobb
Aaron Ralph Cobb, 74, of Pine Level, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 surrounded by his family at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Aaron was born in Johnston County on January 8, 1948 to the late Aaron Reddin Cobb and Bessie Inez Collins Cobb. In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his sisters, Inez Game, Doris Hill, Virginia Hill, and Betty Wolfe.
jocoreport.com
Karen LaBrot Borsos
Smithfield – Karen LaBrot Borsos, age 79, passed away Tuesday October 25, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. She was born in Stevens Point, WI on May 25, 1943 to the late Bertrum LaBrot and Dorothy Belanger LaBrot. In addition to her mother and father, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Robert LaBrot.
jocoreport.com
Richard Andrew “R.A” Jackson
Mr. Richard Andrew “R.A.” Jackson, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Memorial Services will be held 11:00AM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Barbour’s Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, 164 Barbour’s Chapel Road Four Oaks, NC. Rev. Rodney Raby will officiate, with Military and Fireman Honors.
jocoreport.com
Sherwood Carl Southerland
Sherwood Carl Southerland, age 88, died peacefully on October 21, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born on December 17, 1933 in Johnston County, NC to the late D. W. (Dock) and Katie Byrd Southerland he was preceded in death by his sister, Eula Painter; his brother, Needham Southerland and niece, Sally Walzack.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Team Places First At Robotics Competition
For the second year in a row Johnston County has walked away with top honors at an all-girl robotics competition. Doyenne Inspiration was held on Oct. 16, 2022 at Chapel Hill High School, and G-Force Robotics, an all-girl teamed based in Clayton, N.C. took home the top prize. Doyenne Inspiration...
jocoreport.com
Scarecrow Contest Transforms Benson Into Halloweentown, USA
BENSON – It’s probably safe to say that crows are avoiding Main Street in downtown Benson right now and, if you’ve visited recently, you know why — a couple dozen scarecrows line the sidewalks, attached to the light poles. No, Benson doesn’t have a crow problem....
jocoreport.com
Marcia Armstrong Installed As President Of North Carolina State Bar
Smithfield Attorney Marcia H. Armstrong was sworn in as the 88th president of the North Carolina State Bar by Chief Justice Paul Newby at the State Bar’s Annual Dinner on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Armstrong earned her bachelor’s degree from Salem College and her JD from the Wake Forest...
jocoreport.com
Vehicle Strikes Power Pole
CLEVELAND – Around 11:00pm Wednesday, a car traveling northbound in the 4500 block of Cornwallis Road drove off the roadway into a field and struck a power pole. The pole was broken off, however, the wires remained intact with the top portion of the pole dangling in the air.
jocoreport.com
COVID-19 Testing Site In Johnston County To Close Permanently
SMITHFIELD – The Radeas COVID-19 testing site, located at 601-B North Eighth Street in Smithfield, will close permanently on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can still acquire at-home test kits at the Johnston County Public Health Department or seek testing at retail pharmacies or private doctors’ offices. The Health Department will not be providing walk-in testing for COVID-19 at this time.
jocoreport.com
Weeklong Buffalo Road Closure Starts Oct. 31
SELMA – A contractor will close Buffalo Road north of Selma starting at 8 a.m. Monday, October 31 to replace a drainage pipe. The closure will be between Live Oak Church Road and Old Beulah Road. The N.C. Department of Transportation will be upgrading this metal pipe with a larger one, making the infrastructure more resilient to future storms.
jocoreport.com
Store Clerk Charged After Underage Driver Crashes
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A store clerk has been criminally charged following a single-vehicle collision that left the driver seriously injured. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified ALE of a collision on Highway 39 in Johnston County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gracen Simmons, 20, of Middlesex who suffered serious injuries in the single vehicle crash. Malt beverages were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were believed to be a contributing factor.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Indicted In May 2022 Double Shooting
CLAYTON – A 20 year-old Clayton man has been indicted on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, of Everette Avenue, Clayton was named in a criminal indictment by a Johnston County Grand Jury. On May 24, 2022 Flores-Salinas reportedly shot...
jocoreport.com
Drug Bust With Enough Fentanyl To Kill Millions Has NC Connection
Enough fentanyl to kill nearly 3 million people was seized in two separate drug busts with connections to North Carolina this past month. The fentanyl crisis is at an all-time high, with the southern border crisis intensifying since the Biden Administration took office in 2021. The first and biggest bust...
jocoreport.com
Police Identify Bicyclist Killed In Traffic Accident
GOLDSBORO – Police in Goldsboro have identified a bicyclist struck and killed. The victim, Gary Allen Edenfield, age 55, of Goldsboro was riding a bicycle in the 1200 block of E. Beech Street around 3:52pm Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle. Edenfield died from his injuries. Police...
Comments / 0