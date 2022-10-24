Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 people found dead in apartment complex
An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead Friday in an apartment complex in the Nestor area, the San Diego Police Department said.
Woman leads police on freeway pursuit through San Diego County
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
Search for gunman continues after deadly Chula Vista shooting
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small covers the latest efforts to find the man who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in Chula Vista Wednesday morning.
Carlsbad teacher's car stolen, taken to Mexico
Since the teacher does not have comprehensive insurance, her insurance will not cover the costs so she's still responsible for paying down a $19,000 loan.
Cyclist seriously hurt in North County crash
A 62-year-old cyclist was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car in the Poway area, law enforcement said.
Police Release Video Images of 2 Suspects Near Scene of Armed Robbery in Bay Terraces
Authorities appealed to the public Thursday for help in identifying a pair of men who robbed a marijuana delivery driver three weeks ago in Bay Terraces. The thieves, one of them brandishing a knife, confronted the victim in the 7000 block of Appian Drive about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and demanded money, according to San Diego police.
Who is Jaylen Fleer? San Diego Sheriff Arrested Gets Over a decade of Years in Jail, Details of the charges and personal details explored!
People are wondering whether or not Jaylen Fleer is in a relationship with someone else. The former San Diego sheriff’s deputy was given a 12-year prison term for the sexual abuse of children. In this case, details on his age, parole, and background are provided below. A former member of the sheriff’s department named Jaylen Fleer was taken into custody after being accused of contacting and sexually assaulting underage girls. He allegedly promised cash to several ladies if they would introduce him to young females. Since the victims believed Jaylen to be law enforcement, they were afraid to report his crimes. Jaylen Fleer showed no emotion during the trial and no reaction to his sentencing either. Find out more about the investigation and the former Sheriff’s Deputy.
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
Top stolen vehicles in the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
Car destroys multiple parked vehicles in El Cajon
A suspected drunken driver is accused of leaving behind a trail of destruction in El Cajon early Friday morning.
Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Rebecca Zahau’s family to petition to change cause of death on certificate
Rebecca Zahau's family and their attorney, Keith Greer, plan to legally ask to change Zahau's cause of death from suicide to either murdered or undetermined in a petition served to the current and former San Diego County medical examiner.
One dead, one injured in Fairbanks Ranch crash
One person was killed and another was hospitalized Thursday in a solo vehicle collision in the Fairbanks Ranch area, the California Highway Patrol announced.
Chula Vista police investigate deadly car-to-car shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista Wednesday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Well-known San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced in gun trafficking case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday for his role in a gun trafficking operation.
Police: Suspected burglar attacks paramedic in ambulance
A man suspected in a Chula Vista burglary attacked a paramedic inside an ambulance, according to police.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
Doctor charged in 24 year-old inmate’s death, family calls for more accountability
The San Diego County District Attorney has charged a second person in connection with a San Diego County inmate’s death in 2019.
Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
