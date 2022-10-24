People are wondering whether or not Jaylen Fleer is in a relationship with someone else. The former San Diego sheriff’s deputy was given a 12-year prison term for the sexual abuse of children. In this case, details on his age, parole, and background are provided below. A former member of the sheriff’s department named Jaylen Fleer was taken into custody after being accused of contacting and sexually assaulting underage girls. He allegedly promised cash to several ladies if they would introduce him to young females. Since the victims believed Jaylen to be law enforcement, they were afraid to report his crimes. Jaylen Fleer showed no emotion during the trial and no reaction to his sentencing either. Find out more about the investigation and the former Sheriff’s Deputy.

