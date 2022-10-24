ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Who is Jaylen Fleer? San Diego Sheriff Arrested Gets Over a decade of Years in Jail, Details of the charges and personal details explored!

People are wondering whether or not Jaylen Fleer is in a relationship with someone else. The former San Diego sheriff’s deputy was given a 12-year prison term for the sexual abuse of children. In this case, details on his age, parole, and background are provided below. A former member of the sheriff’s department named Jaylen Fleer was taken into custody after being accused of contacting and sexually assaulting underage girls. He allegedly promised cash to several ladies if they would introduce him to young females. Since the victims believed Jaylen to be law enforcement, they were afraid to report his crimes. Jaylen Fleer showed no emotion during the trial and no reaction to his sentencing either. Find out more about the investigation and the former Sheriff’s Deputy.
Top stolen vehicles in the city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
Search for suspect in fatal Chula Vista shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in the 500 block of E Street in Chula Vista left one man dead Wednesday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say they received a 911 call that a shooting occurred involving two vehicles. A male driver shot another male driver and fled the scene going westbound on E Street towards the I-5, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
